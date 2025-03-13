Home News Prominent Memphis Pastor Ricky Floyd shot dead during altercation with woman outside bar

Ricky Floyd, a prominent pastor in Memphis, Tennessee, well-known for his community-building and people empowerment skills, was shot dead during an altercation with a woman outside a bar Wednesday morning, according to police. He was 58.

Officers found Floyd, senior lead pastor of Pursuit of God Church in Frayser, dead outside Momma's Bar and Kitchen located at 855 Kentucky Road, the Memphis Police Department announced in a statement.

Police say they were called to the scene at 1:17 a.m., Wednesday. They later identified the caller as 42-year-old Samantha Marion, who has since been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Before the shooting, Floyd and Marion had an argument inside of the bar, according to Police records cited by Fox13. Witnesses allege the argument led the two outside the business where the pastor became "irate and aggressive."

Video surveillance footage reportedly shows Floyd throwing Marion's phone and a beer can before hopping into his vehicle and driving away. Marion allegedly walked into the roadway and appeared to record the pastor’s vehicle with her phone. Floyd exits his car and confronts Marion before a witness separates them. As Floyd backed away, police said Marion walked toward the pastor, who was seen falling to the ground and never getting up again. Marion later called police and told them she shot the pastor.

“It is with great sadness that I address the tragic loss of Pastor Ricky Floyd from the Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. Pastor Floyd was a respected leader in our community, both in Memphis and beyond," Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a statement Wednesday. "We understand the deep shock and grief this has caused, and our hearts go out to Pastor Floyd’s family, his congregation, and all who knew him."

Davis said the circumstances surrounding the pastor's death are "still under investigation" but they have enough to charge the suspect for voluntary manslaughter.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that justice is served as the legal process continues," the chief said. "We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward as we continue our efforts.”

Floyd leaves behind his wife, Sheila, three adult children, one daughter-in-law and two granddaughters, according to the church's website. The pastor is listed as the driver behind several community initiatives.

He also served as president of Eden Estates Apartments, a 52-unit complex in the Frayser community; and president of The Husband Institute, Inc., a boys-to-men mentoring program and the founder of the School of Marriage Enhancement.

"We would love for people to remember him as a true servant. He was a transformative leader. He transformed the Fraser community," Floyd's media liaison Telisa Franklin said in an interview with The Christian Post Thursday. She noted his family and church are still in shock about his passing.

"You know, this (Fraser) is a very poverty-stricken community. He created what we call Black Street Wall Street, with the strip mall," Franklin told CP. "He made sure he owns the apartment complex where we are able to house people with affordable housing. … He was truly a leader that cared about God, his family, and the people. ... He would always go out of his way to see and to serve someone else."

Memphis Mayor Paul Young lamented the "senseless violence" that led to the pastor's death in a statement on X.

"My heart is more than heavy today as we mourn the tragic loss of Pastor Ricky Floyd to senseless gun violence. Pastor Floyd was a beloved leader, friend, mentor, and servant to our city. He dedicated his life to lifting up others and guiding countless souls with his wisdom," Young said.

"His death is more than a loss for his family and his congregation — it is a loss for Memphis. Gun violence in our city has taken too many lives, shattered too many families, and left too many communities in grief. This must stop. We cannot allow senseless violence to define us. We must stand together — neighbors, leaders, law enforcement, and faith communities — to bring meaningful, lasting change," he added.

"I ask every Memphian to pray for Pastor Floyd's family, his congregation, and all who are hurting. Let's move into action. Let's work together to build a Memphis where tragedies like this are no longer a daily reality. We owe it to Pastor Floyd, and we owe it to each other. Rest in power, Pastor Floyd. Your light will not be forgotten."