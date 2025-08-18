Home News Protests held across Israel as hostage families call for general strike

At 6:29 a.m. on Sunday morning, protests officially began across Israel after the Hostages and Missing Families Forum called for a one-day general strike, demanding the release of all remaining Israeli hostages.

The start time was symbolic, as 6:29 in the morning was the moment Hamas terrorists breached the Gaza border fence on Oct. 7, 2023, launching the massacres and kidnappings that sparked the Iron Swords War.

The day of strikes and protests was organized by the October Council, a group that represents some of the hostage family members and bereaved relatives of those killed in the Gaza War.

Hundreds of Israelis gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, spreading out a huge flag of Israel with images of the remaining hostages on it. From there, protesters moved to block several major roads, including the Ayalon Highway, Route 1, Highway 6, and Route 4. In Jerusalem, demonstrators blocked Begin Boulevard after marching from the Hebrew University’s Givat Ram campus.

Some demonstrators gathered outside the homes of coalition ministers to protest the failure of the government to agree to a comprehensive deal to bring home all the hostages at once and end the war.

According to the Forum, about 200 buses of protesters are expected to arrive at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square throughout the day.

“The families of the kidnapped have personally invited many senior business leaders and public figures to come and support them at the square," the Forum said.

"During the 'Day of Stoppage,' the families will announce the next steps in the struggle to return all the hostages,” the Council said.

Protest events are being held from Eilat — Israel's southernmost city — to Kiryat Shmona, one of the northernmost Israeli cities.

In a joint statement at the start of the strike, Vicky Cohen, mother of kidnapped soldier Nimrod Cohen; Anat Angrest, mother of kidnapped soldier Matan Angrest; and Lishay Miran Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran, said, “We hope that the kidnapped, who have been languishing in the tunnels for 681 days and nights, will hear this morning that the people of Israel have not forgotten them for a moment. Hold on.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived at Hostages Square with his wife, Michal.

“I want to say to the kidnapped who are in the terrible tunnels of Gaza: We do not forget you for a moment and are making every effort to bring you home. We are very worried and anxious. The enemy does not hesitate to use any means to hurt the people of Israel and terrorize them. We will not hesitate and will bring you home,” Herzog said.

He addressed the international media, calling on them to pressure Hamas to release the hostages.

“Stop showing hypocrisy,” Herzog stated. “When you want to pressure — you know how to pressure. Pressure Hamas. It should have released them immediately. Stop surrendering to Hamas, its wars and emotional games. Tell the entire world and Hamas: 'Do you want to bring supplies, do you want to change the situation? First of all, release the hostages.'”

Opposition head Yair Lapid called on the nation to join the strike because the hostage families asked for the support.

"Go on strike today,” Lapid encouraged. “This is not a provocation, it's not part of the political quarrel, it's not the opposition. Strike out of solidarity. Strike because the families asked, and that is reason enough.”

The national labor union, Histadrut, did not join the general strike but said it would support workers who chose to participate. The union explained its decision by warning a full strike risked making the situation overly political.

The Times of Israel quoted Histadrut Chair Arnon Bar-David saying, “If I knew that a strike — not just for one day but longer — would end the matter, stop the war and bring back the hostages, I would go for it with full force.”

“Unfortunately, and although my heart is bursting with anger, it has no practical outcome,” he concluded.

Around 6 p.m., a prayer service was scheduled to take place at Hostages Square, followed by a large march from the Tel Aviv–Savidor Center railway station back to the square for the final rally.

The day of protests on behalf of the hostages is expected to end with a large rally at Hostage Square at approximately 8 p.m.

While the protests have garnered support among many opposition politicians, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the protests “play into Hamas’ hands.”

“The people of Israel wake up this morning to a toxic and harmful campaign that plays into the hands of Hamas, buries the hostages in tunnels, and tries to bring the State of Israel to surrender to its enemies and endanger its security and future,” Smotrich wrote in a post on X this morning.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.