'Puberty is not a medical condition' billboard unveiled in Los Angeles; push for other cities starts

A billboard aiming to force discussion on the gender-transitioning of minors has been erected in Los Angeles and it asserts that "puberty is not a medical condition."

The billboard, which was unveiled last week and will remain up for one month, reads: "Your child is learning about gender identity in school. Puberty is not a medical condition. Get the facts. Read this book."

Positioned beside the text is the cover of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by Abigail Shrier. Shrier's book is a work of investigative journalism that explores the rapidly increasing number of girls and young women swept up into a peer contagion, many of whom have been put on a pathway of experimental medicalization that yields permanent, often devastating effects on their mental and physical health.

The billboard is located near La Cienega and Rosewood in Los Angeles, not far from West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles-area Jewish father who put up the money for the billboard has a high school-age daughter currently caught up in the transgender ideology and spoke to The Christian Post by phone Monday on condition of anonymity. Should his identity be revealed, he risks losing his job. His daughter has not gone on puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones but wishes to medically transition.

His daughter became mired in gender identity confusion through a combination of a trans-identifying friend, extended amounts of time on the internet, and a trans-affirming school curriculum, he said.

"I am determined to do anything in my power to a) stop this from happening to her and b) make the public aware of what is going on. And it's very challenging when the media and the schools and the doctors are all thinking one way and the truth is being censored," the father explained.

He was inspired to do this after seeing a recent campaign where billboards featuring messages of appreciation for Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling, who penned an essay this summer expressing concern about radical transgender activism and solidarity with feminists campaigning for sex-based rights. Rowling has since been decried as bigoted by much of the mass media and many celebrities for her stance.

Shrier's book "hit the nail on the head," the father told CP.

"I wanted to choose a place in the middle of the city. There are other strategic places to put these billboards, certainly near two hospitals that are very complicit in this craze, like Children's Hospital-LA and Kaiser. But I chose the middle of the city because it had the most visibility of what was available."

Since the billboard has gone up, he has heard from "dozens" of other parents of kids in crisis who want to do something similar in other cities and states. A GoFundMe has been launched for such purposes.

"It is beyond frustrating and scary. And it's hard because I have no one to speak to except other people who are going through this. I believe that around the country and certainly in Los Angeles, people are not taking the time to see the other side of the coin. They have no idea what's going on. It's 100% blanket sympathy to the transgender ideology. They have no idea the harm it's causing these girls," he said.

He believes that within a decade, a large cohort of detransitioners — men and women who once identified as transgender but then go on to reintegrate with their biological sex — whose voices detail how gravely they have been harmed will not be able to be ignored and it will be "an absolute circus."

Given that the billboard is positioned near West Hollywood, where many who identify among the LGB portion of the acronym live, the father stressed that it is important for gays and lesbians to see what is being done to same-sex attracted young people.

"If my daughter were to come out to at any point and say 'I am lesbian or bi,' she would be completely celebrated in this family," the father said.

He had previously been on the political left but now identifies as "center-right" in large part because of this issue.

"I have 100% abandoned the left," he added.

The father went on to explain that forcing the issue on a billboard where passersby have no choice but to see it is one way of countering the strategy of transgender activists that was unearthed last year in a document by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Youth & Student Organisation; the Thomson Reuters Foundation; and Dentons, which claims to be the largest law firm in the world.

While both Dentons and the Thomson Reuters Foundation note that the document does not necessarily reflect their viewpoints, it nevertheless advises that "states should take action against parents who are obstructing the free development of a young trans person’s identity in refusing to give parental authorisation when required."

The document also urges the transgender cause to wed itself to politically popular initiatives, conscious that its own cause and gender identity legislation is not widely supported, as this will still enable its goals to advance quietly and quickly.

"Another technique which has been used to great effect is the limitation of press coverage and exposure," the document reads.

The author of Irreversible Damage is saluting the father's effort.

“Having a teen daughter suddenly transition is a terrible trauma for families. I applaud these parents’ efforts to warn other families and save other girls,” Shrier commented in a Monday email to The Christian Post.

The father of the troubled teenage girl emphasized that he especially wanted to highlight Shrier's book publicly not only because it was well-researched but since it too was being squelched.

Earlier this year, prior to its publication, online retail giant Amazon refused to allow the book's publisher to purchase ads to promote the book, and Shrier told CP in a subsequent interview that purportedly mainstream news outlets and podcasters have told her they would like to have her on their programs but they cannot do so for fear of backlash from mostly male trans activists.

"I took on this issue because I think it gets really to the heart of what's hurting America today. If we're allowing woke culture to stop us from protecting young girls, who literally carry our future with them, then that is a culture bent on self-destruction," Shrier said at the time.

"They are our future, these girls. If we don't safeguard them and give them a promising future, we have no future."

