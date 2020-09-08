Pure Flix founder David AR White and wife decide to ‘end their marriage’

David A.R. White and Andrea Logan announced over the weekend that they ended their marriage sometime ago.

The Pure Flix founder and “God’s Not Dead” actor and Logan, an actress and producer, were married for over 16 years. The duo, who have three children together, announced the news on Friday.

“For some time we have wanted to share some personal family news. Andrea and I have made the most difficult decision to end our marriage,” White stated on Instagram.

Logan started her separation statement with a heartwarming message for her followers first and then shared her variation of the aforementioned comment from White. She added that they ended their marriage “years ago” and mentioned that “divorce” was “an unbearable grief” that reminds her of “the death of a family dream every single day.”

The couple both revealed that the decision did not come lightly and was made “after a great deal of prayer and counseling over many years.”

“We have waited quite a while to share this news with the public, as we wanted to give our family the time and space to heal and process all that unfolded during such a difficult time,” both statements noted.

“We would appreciate your encouragement and prayer and would request privacy in this matter. Our priority is to continue to seek the Lord’s guidance for our family, as we lovingly co-parent our three amazing children. We value your prayers for our family and grateful for your understanding.”

Logan added, “While the future is unknown, I have faith in God, and we stand on this: Jeremiah 29:11 'For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you a future and hope.'”

Both White and Logan have been actively sharing photos of themselves with their three children on social media for the past year but have not been seen together.

The Christian Post spoke with both White and Logan at the Movie Guide Awards in early 2019 and the couple talked about their marriage at the time.

“That calling comes with a cost,” Logan said of what it was to be a Christian couple in the entertainment industry.

“God is faithful through the good, the bad and the ugly. We’ve had our fair share amount of hurdles that we had to go through,” she told CP.