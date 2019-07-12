Politics | Friday, July 12, 2019
The race to challenge Trump: Did Biden keep lead after Dem debate?

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Sen. Kamala Harris (R) (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) speak as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) looks on during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The crowded Democratic presidential primary field held their first debates last month over the span of two evenings in Miami, Florida.

Right after the debate, frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden found his support drop considerably, with a Morning Consult/FiveThirtyEight poll having him down 10 points.

Congressman Eric Swalwell of California ended his campaign. This briefly decreased the number of people running until billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer announced his campaign earlier this month.

Has the apparent damage to the former vice president continued? Has Senator Kamala Harris of California, who took him to task on the debate floor, increased her standing in the polls?

The Christian Post looked at multiple analyses of the crowded Democratic Party primary field, including polling sites and social media, to see who was leading and who was losing.

