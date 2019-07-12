The race to challenge Trump: Did Biden keep lead after Dem debate?

The crowded Democratic presidential primary field held their first debates last month over the span of two evenings in Miami, Florida.

Right after the debate, frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden found his support drop considerably, with a Morning Consult/FiveThirtyEight poll having him down 10 points.

Congressman Eric Swalwell of California ended his campaign. This briefly decreased the number of people running until billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer announced his campaign earlier this month.

Has the apparent damage to the former vice president continued? Has Senator Kamala Harris of California, who took him to task on the debate floor, increased her standing in the polls?

The Christian Post looked at multiple analyses of the crowded Democratic Party primary field, including polling sites and social media, to see who was leading and who was losing.

