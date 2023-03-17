Sadie Robertson, rapper KB talk 'vampire Christianity,' wanting Jesus’ blood but not follow Him

Christian hip-hop artist Kevin Elijah Burgess, commonly known by his stage name KB, warned against what he described as "vampire Christians" who want Jesus for "His blood," but not for "His life."

The 34-year-old musician and author joined Sadie Robertson Huff of "Duck Dynasty" fame for an interview on her podcast “WHOA That’s Good,” which was posted online earlier this month.

In the episode, KB warned viewers against only respecting Jesus for His blood and sacrifice on the cross and at the same time, rejecting Christ because of the radical things He did on Earth through His life.

“There is a kind of dangerous [belief] that comes out of misappropriating Jesus, taking Christianity and hollowing it out. As Dallas Willard said, ‘Wanting Jesus as simply becoming like vampire Christians that want Jesus for His blood, but they don't want Him for His life,’” KB said.

“That kind of Christianity is dangerous. We want to discern the misrepresentations of Jesus, from the true Lord Jesus Christ of the Scripture.”

Sometimes Christians only want to think about Jesus’ forgiveness and grace, while avoiding reflection on the disciplined, sinless and blameless life that Jesus lived, he added.

“Jesus is a person that steps in. He is a threat to all the things: the injustice, the evil, the wickedness of unforgiveness, the bitterness, our lack of healing. He is a threat to all the things that would threaten us,” KB explained. “In other words, to say that Jesus is dangerous is to say that He is a force that moves in, changes everything, cannot be bought, cannot be canceled, cannot be deleted. And He is a danger to all the things that would be dangerous to us.”

KB said another concern Christians should be careful of is potentially misunderstanding aspects of Jesus’ full character, by mistaking Him for a Jesus who is mainstreamed to fit the present culture.

"Frederick Douglass, one of my American heroes, one of my favorite people in history, gives us this framework of ‘there's always going to be the Christianity of the land, and we are needing to reject that and embrace the Christianity of Christ,’” KB said.

"The Christianity of Christ is an unimaginable good for our souls in our world. But it is often distracted or it is often in competition with the Christianity of the land.”

KB encouraged believers to avoid distractions that compete for their attention and embrace a God-centered community of believers.

“​​This world is heavy and God's prescription is that you would surround yourself with people that love Him and love you," he said. "But whatever value and grace that I have and wisdom that I have today, it's been conversations and encouragement and corrections ... and I have to give credit to God's people around me for that result.”