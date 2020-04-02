Ravi Zacharias begins chemo for rare form of bone cancer: 'This is all God’s plan'

Apologist Ravi Zacharias shared a health update amid his ongoing battle with cancer, revealing that while “some nights have been painful” as he begins chemotherapy, his heart has “been at rest that this is all God’s plan.”

In a Wednesday blog update, the 74-year-old chairman of the board at Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, revealed that after discovering a malignant tumor on his sacrum during back surgery, doctors in Atlanta were “initially concerned that I couldn’t start cancer treatment until fully healing from the back surgery.”

However, since then, Zacharias was able to consult with doctors at the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. The bestselling authority called the opportunity a “miracle,” as the appointment took place “literally a day or two just before they had to close to treating any patients outside of Texas.”

“My doctor, a Sarcoma specialist, feels confident in starting a regimen of chemotherapy and we have begun that,” he shared. “Since this treatment is coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, I will remain here in Houston for the next few months until I finish the chemotherapy treatment. I am so grateful that both Margie and Naomi can be here with me. God has given me the best doctor, and I look forward to gradually seeing this disease mend.”

In times of trouble, the Bible “assures us that at all times God is with us,” the apologist said, adding: “He is our comforter; He is our healer. He is our physician; He is our provider. He knows better than we do.”

“While some nights have been painful, my heart has been at rest that this is all God’s plan. I want to get better; I want to be well. I want to be in his will and honoring to Him,” he said.

While it is “too soon to begin making plans to speak and travel—due to my treatment progress and the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus,” Zacharias said doctors are “eager to extend my active ministry.”

“I believe God still has more for me to do,” he said. “I will serve the Lord from here whether on my back or on my feet. I look forward to being back in his service. And as our team also serves the Lord with me, we will help to make this world a better place as God enables and by his grace.”

Zacharias thanked supporters for their prayers, stressing he does not “take your prayers for granted.” He also applauded his team of apologists, evangelists, humanitarian workers and Christian teachers for continuing the work of RZIM in his absence.

“Our prayers are for you in these challenging times. I have come to know that the greatest family on earth is the family of God,” he concluded.

In March, the Seeing Jesus From the East author revealed doctors had discovered a cancerous tumor of the sacrum just three weeks after he underwent back surgery, after which he was in pain so severe that he could not sleep.

“It was a shock,” he recently told radio host Ben Shapiro of the diagnosis. “I had gone in for back surgery repairing some stuff that had been done some years ago and they discovered what [doctors] called something ’atypical’ and it turned out to be a tumor, sarcoma, and I’ll begin the treatment in a little while.”

According to Zacharias, the “biggest challenge” has been the physical pain he’s endured over the last few months.

“I’ve never felt such pain in my life,” he said. “It’s night pain they call it; it’s the pressure ... from the tumor. We’ll get through it and I’ll get back on the road full-time hopefully by June or July.”

“I value your prayers,” he told the talk show host. “I still have a journey ahead of me, but I know the prayers of people and God’s strength will carry me through.”

