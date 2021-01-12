Real Talk Kim shares how to shut Hell up: ‘Religion doesn't get you into Heaven’ Real Talk Kim shares how to shut Hell up: ‘Religion doesn't get you into Heaven’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Pastor Kimberly Jones-Pothier, better known as "The Real Talk Kim," released a new e-course series to go along with her latest book, Shut Hell Up: When the Enemy Brings Up Your Past, and explained why she broke free from her religious past and found freedom in Jesus.

Real Talk Kim travels the world with the goal of “loving people back to life.” The bestselling author has gained national recognition with appearances on “The Doctor Oz Show,” “Preachers of Atlanta,” “CNN,” “Nightline,” and numerous radio shows.

Now her first e-course is said to provide a learning experience where students can watch or listen to her teachings as she offers practical tools to help people shut the devil up and embrace who God says they are.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Real Talk Kim said she brought in the new year at her Church of the Harvest in Fayetteville, Georgia, where she pastors with her husband. They all had “a Holy Ghost Party,” she said.

The book, Shut Hell Up, was birthed out of the lessons she learned to silence the lies of the enemy. Now she hopes her e-course will help others delve deeper as well.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“My whole life I struggled with crazy fear and self-talk. Always afraid of not measuring up to whatever crazy expectations I had placed on my life and what I felt others expected of me,” Real Talk Kim told CP.

She added, “I finally discovered how to shut the hell up in my own mind and thoughts at about 40 years old, and it changed my life. I knew I had to put this in print as a tool to help others conquer that enemy in between their ears. We are victorious!!”

The minister was raised United Pentecostal where she was not allowed to wear pants, makeup but has noticeably departed from the religiosity that came from her upbringing. Now, the Real Talk Kim’s unique style and look have helped her popularity among certain Christians circles, particularly among women.

“When I truly found Jesus for myself, it became my lifestyle to be like Jesus, not just act like Jesus,” she shared of why she departed from her upbringing. “My focus became paying attention to my heart posture instead of my works. I learned how to love like Christ loves. It was a game-changer for me.”

“Religion doesn't get you into Heaven,” she maintained, adding that a “relationship with Jesus is the most incredible gift on this planet.”

Real Talk Kim stressed that “religion judges” but “Jesus loves.” She emphasized that the more people "speak the promises of God over your life, the more power and victory you see being fulfilled in your life."

The mother of two also emphasized that in an age of distraction it's important for individuals to "pay attention" to their heart posture.

She maintained, "Do a heart check. Your responsibility is that!"

Real Talk Kim went on to share advice for anyone struggling with their faith coming into the New Year because of the lies of the enemy.

"Stop focusing on what we are going through in the natural and focus on what God is doing," she advised. "Even when we can't see Him moving on our behalf He is. Stop telling your God how big your mountain is and begin telling your mountain how big your God is!"

The Georgia resident appeals to all cultures and races.

She equates her reach to everyone to her "heart posture for Jesus."

"I made sure it's never about me and always about changing and pointing everyone to Jesus," Real Talk Kim concluded. "He's the answer!"

For more e-course information and registration visit the website.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit