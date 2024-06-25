Home News Hezbollah strikes Messianic aid center; relief group serving Jews, Arabs warns of growing threat

A humanitarian organization that serves Jews and Arabs displaced by terrorism is raising awareness about the threat of Hezbollah as the Iran-backed terror group escalates its attacks against Israel, with the terrorist organization striking a Messianic relief center.

The Joseph Project is a ministry of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America, with locations in the United States and Israel. The relief group is named after Joseph in the Bible, who advised the Egyptian Pharaoh to stockpile grain due to an impending famine.

The ministry distributes various forms of aid to Israeli families, hospitals and rehabilitation centers, including healthy food, clothing, medicine and toiletries. The Joseph Project works with various organizations, including Samaritan’s Purse and Israeli Flying Aid, to provide assistance in times of crisis.

According to the organization’s website, the Joseph Project has distributed $16.1 million in humanitarian aid since Oct. 7 to people in Israel displaced by terrorism. Israel’s war with Hamas began after the terror group attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and massacred at least 1,200 individuals.

In addition to Hamas, the Iran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah has launched attacks at communities and military outposts in northern Israel, resulting in many people leaving their homes or struggling to secure basic necessities.

Suzie Salway, a project manager for the aid group based in Jerusalem, told The Christian Post in an interview that the group immediately began supplying civilians and soldiers with supplies after Oct. 7. The Joseph Project had already been keeping the supplies in a large storehouse located around 20 to 30 minutes from Jerusalem.

“What we do is unconditional,” Salway said. “We give to anybody, and it doesn’t matter what his faith is.”

Despite the group’s ties to a Messianic organization, the project manager said the Joseph Project doesn't receive any pushback from Israel or other religious communities because it doesn't evangelize. While many in Israel know what the Joseph Project is, the aid the group provides is not dependent upon people accepting Jesus.

The project manager also told CP that the aid group understands how to navigate barriers to importing products into Israel, which Salway noted has strict regulations regarding shipping. The Joseph Project team was able to help speed up the process of importing over 1 million diapers from China into Israel, according to Salway.

Regarding the threat of Hezbollah, the project manager said there are sirens in the north “almost every hour” warning of attacks from the terror group. As All Israel News reported, Hezbollah struck a Messianic Jewish worship and aid center in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on May 24.

The aid center is affiliated with the Joseph Project, which supports the center all year round, according to Salway. While no one was killed by the attack, the strike resulted in significant damage to the aid center.

“They have a kitchen that they use to cook daily for the soldiers,” Salway told CP. “People still live in that town and are maintaining some kind of a normal life there. They got hit, and now they need to renovate.”

Political leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly fear a wider conflict could spread in the Middle East as Hezbollah’s strikes continue to intensify, according to Reuters. The Biden administration sent a special envoy this week for diplomatic purposes, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly warned Israeli officials to avoid escalation in Lebanon.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, declared during a televised address last Wednesday that "there will be no place safe from our missiles and our drones" in Israel if a war breaks out between the Jewish State and the terrorist group.