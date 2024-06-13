Home News 5 times peace talks between Israel and Palestinians broke down

Questions abound about what an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement might look like as voices worldwide continue to call for an end to the war in Gaza.



Throughout Israel’s history, the Jewish state has attempted to make peace deals with Palestinians but has encountered various obstacles when it comes to achieving this goal.



Territorial disputes, outbreaks of violence and Palestinians contending that proposed deals do not offer them enough have enabled the tension and conflict between Israel and Palestinians to continue.



The following pages detail five times Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have broken down.

