Home News Rep. Ronny Jackson alleges Biden's physician engaged in sexual misconduct at WH: report

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a GOP congressman from Texas and former White House physician, accused former President Joe Biden's physician of sexually inappropriate behavior while he was working at the White House.

Jackson, who joined the White House Medical Unit under former President George W. Bush and served as physician to the president from 2013 to 2018, claimed he wanted to remove Dr. Kevin O'Connor for his alleged behavior but decided against it, according to an interview with The Daily Caller.

O'Connor, who had been Biden's personal physician before his presidency, began serving as physician to the president from January 2021 until March of this year.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Jackson, whose duties included approving O'Connor's reports regarding Biden when he was vice president, surmised at the time that the Obamas and the Bidens would have protected O'Connor if he had tried to get rid of him, despite what Jackson said was "very inappropriate behavior on his part."

"I didn't get rid of him because I knew it would be an exercise in futility," Jackson told the conservative outlet. "Because if I had gotten rid of him, it was made very clear to me that I would be immediately getting a phone call from President Obama telling me, 'What are you doing? Joe Biden's upset. You need to hire this guy back or you need to stop this. You can't get rid of this guy.'"

Jackson alleged that O'Connor's antics were "immature" and made others feel uncomfortable, especially women. One activity he enjoyed when first meeting someone, according to Jackson, was to take their phone and pretend to take a photo of his genitalia.

"This is like something you would see a 12-year-old boy do, but one of the things he would do — and I've seen him do it several times — is he would meet people for the first time, and he would ask them for their phone," Jackson said.

"And they would give him their phone, and he would stick their phone in his pants in the area where his groin's at, then give them their phone back. And he thought that was absolutely hilarious. And most people were just astonished — they were just kind of like, what's going on here?"

Jackson claimed O'Connor would also often make sexually inappropriate comments to women he worked with, but noted he found it funny and suggested his behavior reflected on the Bidens.

"And of course the Bidens loved it," Jackson said. "Joe Biden probably is cut from the same cloth in that regard." Attorneys for O'Connor reportedly did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct going back decades, most seriously from Tara Reade, a former U.S. Senate staff assistant who alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in a hallway of the U.S. Capitol in 1993. Biden has denied Reade's allegations, which made headlines during his 2020 presidential campaign.

O'Connor has come under scrutiny in recent months amid congressional concerns regarding the extent to which he was involved in covering up Biden's cognitive and physical decline.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee, subpoenaed O'Connor to testify on June 27 regarding Biden's health.