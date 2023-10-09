 Politics |

Replacing Kevin McCarthy: 5 things to know about the race for House speaker

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., celebrates while holding the speaker's gavel after being elected as speaker in the House at the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2023, in Washington, D.C. After four days of voting and 15 ballots McCarthy secured enough votes to become speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. | Win McNamee/Getty Images

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from his role as speaker of the House last week, the Republican-controlled lower chamber is expected to begin the process of electing a new speaker this week.

While McCarthy maintained the overwhelming support of his conference, the Republicans have only a slight majority in the House which made it possible for members to declare the office of speaker vacant with only eight Republicans joining Democrats. 

The 216-210 vote of eight House Republicans who joined Democrats to oust McCarthy was engineered by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a consistent critic of the former speaker who was motivated to file a motion to vacate the office of speaker after he collaborated with Democrats to “pass a continuing resolution” funding the government for the next 45 days and thereby preventing a government shutdown.

The seven other Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy from the speakership included: Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Ken Buck, R-Colo., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Bob Good, R-Va., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont. 

While Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., serves as House Speaker Pro Tempore, the effort to secure a permanent replacement continues. Here are five things to know about the latest developments in the push to elect a new Speaker.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Politics