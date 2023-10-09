Replacing Kevin McCarthy: 5 things to know about the race for House speaker

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from his role as speaker of the House last week, the Republican-controlled lower chamber is expected to begin the process of electing a new speaker this week.

While McCarthy maintained the overwhelming support of his conference, the Republicans have only a slight majority in the House which made it possible for members to declare the office of speaker vacant with only eight Republicans joining Democrats.

The 216-210 vote of eight House Republicans who joined Democrats to oust McCarthy was engineered by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a consistent critic of the former speaker who was motivated to file a motion to vacate the office of speaker after he collaborated with Democrats to “pass a continuing resolution” funding the government for the next 45 days and thereby preventing a government shutdown.

The seven other Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy from the speakership included: Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Ken Buck, R-Colo., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Bob Good, R-Va., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

While Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., serves as House Speaker Pro Tempore, the effort to secure a permanent replacement continues. Here are five things to know about the latest developments in the push to elect a new Speaker.

