Home News Republicans elect John Thune as Senate leader, replacing Mitch McConnell

Senate Republicans have elected Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., as the new Senate majority leader as longtime top Senate Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is slated to step down from his leadership role at the end of the year.

In a statement published Wednesday, the Senate Republican Conference announced the Senate Republican leadership for the 119th United States Congress, slated to begin early next year. Republicans are projected to have 53 seats in the U.S. Senate in the 119th Congress, making them the majority party for the first time since Democrats last took control of the upper chamber in 2021.

Thune, 63, replaces McConnell, 82, who has served as the Senate’s top Republican since 2007. McConnell served as the Senate minority leader from 2007-2015 and assumed that role again in 2021 while holding the title of Senate majority leader from 2015-2021, reflecting the changes in the partisan makeup in the U.S. Senate over the years.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Although McConnell is stepping down from his leadership role after he announced his plans to do so earlier this year, he is expected to continue in his role as U.S. senator from Kentucky until his term expires at the end of the 119th Congress.

Thune, who currently serves as the Republican whip, defeated Rick Scott, R-Fla., and former Republican whip John Cornyn, R-Texas.

In addition to Thune, Senate Republican leadership for the 119th U.S. Congress consists of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., as assistant Senate majority leader; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as Republican Conference chair; Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., as Republican Policy Committee chair; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., as Republican vice chair; and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as National Republican Senatorial Committee chair.

"It's a new day in the United States Senate and it is a new day in America," Thune said at a press conference.

Although Trump didn't endorse any candidates in the race, Scott received endorsements from several Trump-aligned influencers and tried to position himself as the candidate most tied to Trump's agenda. Scott was defeated after the first round of secret ballot voting, according to ABC News.

Pro-life advocacy groups, which constitute an essential part of the Republican Party’s electoral coalition, reacted favorably to the Republicans’ selection of Thune as their new Senate leader.

“We are very pleased by the election of Sen. Thune and look forward to working closely with him to protect unborn children and serve mothers across America," Marjorie Dannenfelser of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America stated.

The organization graded Thune with the highest possible score of “A+” on its "National Pro-Life Scorecard."

“Sen. Thune’s proven leadership will be crucial to achieving consensus for doing what is right and fulfilling the mandate that the American people gave this majority,” she added. “Democrats spent a jaw-dropping $570 million on abortion TV ads during the general election filled with lies and deception.”

“Sen. Thune is an unwavering defender of life, voting consistently and courageously to protect the lives of unborn children and newborns,” she stressed. “By introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, Sen. Thune spread awareness about abortion survivors and worked to ensure that babies who are born alive during botched abortions receive the same basic medical care that would be afforded to any other newborn.”

National Right to Life President Carol Tobias voiced support for the new slate of Republican leaders.

“From Senator John Thune as Majority Leader to Senator John Barrasso as Majority Whip, National Right to Life looks forward to working with the incoming Senate leadership to enact policy initiatives that protect the lives of unborn children and provide resources for moms and young parents," Tobias said in a statement.

Thune was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004 after he defeated then-Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., in his reelection bid. Daschle served as the Senate Democratic leader at the time. At one time, Daschle held the title of Senate majority leader.

Under Thune’s leadership, the Republican-controlled Senate will play a key role in the 119th Congress in confirming President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, many of whom have been announced in the last few days, as well as his judicial nominees.

While the GOP-led Senate can confirm presidential appointees with a simple majority of 51 votes, its ability to enact additional legislation could face steeper roadblocks as Senate rules require most legislation to receive 60 votes to end debate and advance to a final vote.

Republicans remain well short of 60 seats in the Senate, meaning a unified Democratic coalition could successfully tank GOP-backed legislation. Thune told reporters Wednesday that the Senate's filibuster rules would remain intact.

Thune will preside over the first Senate during the first unified Republican Congress since the first two years of Trump’s first term in the White House, when the GOP controlled the presidency, the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate as it is scheduled to do again starting on Jan. 20.