Home News Republicans maintain control of the US House of Representatives

The Republican Party has secured a majority of the seats in the United States House of Representatives, having already secured the White House and the U.S. Senate.

The Hill Decision Desk HQ projected on Monday evening that the Republican Party will get at least 218 seats in the House, which is the minimum number needed to have a majority.

Describing the Republican election victories as a “trifecta,” The Hill acknowledged that the final tally of the House remains “uncertain” as ballots in California continue to be counted.

In what many considered a historic political comeback, President-elect Donald Trump defeated Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president.

Trump’s victory marks the first time a candidate was elected to non-consecutive presidential terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

It also marks the first time in U.S. history that a convicted felon won a presidential election, as Trump was found guilty in May on 34 charges by a New York jury in a “hush money” case. Trump denies any wrongdoing and is appealing the case.

Although the winner of the presidential election was determined within 24 hours of Election Day, which party controls the House had remained uncertain.

Last Thursday, The Hill reported that Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., had won reelection against his Democrat challenger, Rudy Salas, with about 53.6% of the vote.

Valadao was one of two Republicans who won reelection this year who had previously voted to impeach Trump over his alleged connections to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The other was Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state.

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, a Democrat who is a man but identifies as a woman, became the first openly trans-identified candidate to be elected to Congress when he defeated Republican opponent John Whalen III.

“Tonight is a testament to Delawareans that here in our state of neighbors, we judge candidates based on their ideas and not their identities,” McBride stated on Election Day, according to NBC News.

On Sunday, Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., who had served for one term, conceded to Republican challenger Gabe Evans even before the race had been officially called.

“I am incredibly humbled to be chosen as the next congressman for Colorado’s 8th,” Evans stated shortly after Caraveo’s concession. “It is an honor to be entrusted with the job of representing you and your families, and I am ready to fight back for a better direction for all Coloradans.”

“Most importantly, I give thanks to God. My faith in Him has sustained me throughout this 15-month campaign. I have spent my entire life running toward challenge, and now I am ready to take on my next challenge.”

News of the Republicans securing control of the lower chamber of Congress comes after the GOP had already retaken the Senate, securing at least 53 seats as of Monday.

Their control of the upper chamber was secured last week when outgoing Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice won the seat held by retiring Independent Joe Manchin and Republican Bernie Moreno defeating three-term Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

The identity of the Senate majority leader remains unclear as Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had announced earlier this year that he was stepping down as Senate GOP leader at the end of the 118th Congress.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a notable election forecaster developed by Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia, had predicted a 218-217 split with the razor-thin majority likely going to the Democrats.

“Just like the presidential race, the battle for the House has been a Toss-up for essentially the whole cycle,” wrote Sabato, managing editor Kyle Kondik and associate editor J. Miles Coleman in a report published the day before Election Day.

“Our general belief throughout was that the presidential and House winner was likelier than not to be the same. Our final ratings reflect this, but only by the barest possible margin and with little confidence. We have 218 seats Safe, Likely, or Leaning Democratic, and 217 Safe, Likely, or Leaning Republican.”