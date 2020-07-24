‘Rest High’: Country star Scotty McCreery sings emotional tribute after death of friend

Country singer Scotty McCreery turned to music following the death of a close friend, Yammer Greene, and shared the emotional tribute on social media.

“For my buddy Yameer. One of the kindest and brightest souls I’ve ever met. Everyone who knew him loved him. Love you and miss you man. Rest easy,” McCreery wrote in the caption of his song tribute.

“Wish I could see those angel’s faces when they hear your sweet voice sing.”

Late on Wednesday night, McCreery sat down in his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his guitar in hand to play Vince Gill’s 1995 classic, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” The season 10 American Idol winner held back tears as he sang the emotional lyrics with a lump in his throat.

“Go rest high on that mountain/son your work on earth is down/ go to heaven a shouting/ love for the Father and Son,” the 26-year-old belted out.

Greene, who was the same age as McCreery, was killed in a fatal head-on collision on Tuesday. McCreery and Greene had been long time friends and grew up together in Garner, North Carolina. As young men, they sang together in their church and school chorus.

The news of the tragedy came days after the singer celebrated going No. 1 on the country radio charts for his song, “In Between.”

“Going to sleep with a heavy heart tonight. Gonna miss you, Yameer. So many great memories with you that I will always hold on to. Everyone who knew you, loved you. Rest easy. I cant wait to see you again one day,” McCreery said Tuesday night.

"Go Rest High on That Mountain" was first written by Gill in 1989 following the death of country great Keith Whitley, who died of complications from alcoholism. Gill finished the song in 1993 after the loss of his older brother.