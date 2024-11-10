Home News Retail chain pulls ‘Gay in a Manger’ Christmas sweater amid outcry

Retail chain Debenhams has removed a controversial “Gay in a Manger” Christmas sweater following backlash from Christian groups in the United Kingdom. The retailer pulled the item, produced by alternative clothing brand Grindstore, after religious leaders and advocacy groups denounced it as disrespectful and called for a boycott.

The purple sweater, adorned with an LGBT rainbow, was priced at £38.99 ($50.37) and available on Debenhams’ online marketplace. It also featured a “Gay in a Manger” slogan that critics saw as a mockery of Christianity.

Grindstore’s product was listed on the Debenhams website through seller Pertemba Global, and the company has since also removed other Christian-themed products, including “Ah-men” greeting cards and a “Bad Religion” T-shirt depicting Jesus on a motorcycle, the Daily Mail reported.

The advocacy group Christian Concern had opposed the product, encouraging a boycott of Grindstore.

Andrea Williams, CEO of Christian Concern, stated that the merchandise was offensive to Christians and declared, “The company producing these products should be boycotted.”

The group also took to social media platform X, calling for accountability. “Disgraceful that @Debenhams were selling this product. A full public apology must follow.”

Pastor Rikki Doolan of the Spirit Embassy church in London was also among those who voiced their criticism, demanding equality in treatment across faiths.

On X, Doolan wrote, “The main issue at hand here is, if you are going to mock people’s faith then why do you only do it to Christianity? What is it that makes you feel it’s ok to do it to us? Unless you have gay Muhammad and Buddha T-shirts that we don’t know of?”

Later, celebrating Grindstore’s removal of the products, Doolan posted, “RESULT! @grindstore have removed all of their Jesus related products from their store. Well done saints, we are more unified than ever before.”

Debenhams responded to the uproar by acknowledging the concerns raised.

“We are aware that a product line featured on our marketplace has raised some questions,” the company said in a statement. “In line with our policies, we are reviewing the products and have temporarily paused them while we investigate.”

Grindstore, the Norfolk-based company responsible for creating the sweater, also released a statement. “As a small business we are always open to listening to feedback,” the company said. “We have now removed the highlighted products, our apologies ... the intention was not to offend or insult anyone.”

Public figures have also commented on the issue.

Former Conservative Member of Parliament Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg criticized Debenhams, stating, “Debenhams would not mock Islam in this way.”

Debenhams, which was bought by Boohoo in 2021 following its closure of physical stores, now operates as an online-only retailer.

In 2017, bakery chain Greggs issued an apology for using a sausage roll to replace Jesus in a nativity scene advertisement, which also sparked backlash from Christian groups.

The contentious products were also available on other major online retail platforms such as Amazon. It was not clear if Amazon had taken any action in relation to the items.