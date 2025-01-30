Home News RFK Jr. vows to protect stem cell research, says unborn baby parts not needed

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asserted during a three-hour confirmation hearing that tissue from preborn children is not necessary for stem cell research.

Appearing before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for a confirmation hearing on Wednesday, the nominee fielded questions from Republicans and Democrats concerning various topics, such as his views on abortion and vaccines.

During the hearing, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., asked Kennedy if he would support stem cell research for scientific agencies. Cantwell cited the University of Washington as an example, claiming it has conducted "groundbreaking" research.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"I will protect stem cell research, and today, stem cell research can be done on umbilical cords," Kennedy replied. "You don't need fetal tissue."

When Cantwell asked if Kennedy would "protect" the laws surrounding stem cell research that are currently on the books, the nominee responded that his job is to "enforce the laws."

Proponents of stem cell research argue that it is necessary for the development of treatments and cures for diseases, but the use of human embryos makes it controversial. Opponents of stem cell research object to the destruction of human embryos, asserting that ethical alternatives are available.

In 2017, the Charlotte Lozier Institute, the research arm of the pro-life advocacy organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, released a fact sheet that highlighted the benefits of adult stem cell research and transplants.

The report cited data gathered by December 2012, which found over 1 million patients worldwide treated with adult stem cells experienced improved health outcomes. According to the fact sheet, nearly 70,000 adult stem cell transplants were performed worldwide in 2012, and nearly 20,000 were performed in 2014.

"In contrast to adult stem cells, there is currently no validated, successful patient treatment due to embryonic stem cells despite funding and research spanning a decade and a half," the pro-life research institute reported.

Kennedy answered questions about his views on abortion during the confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., asked the nominee how he would handle the issue of the Title X program, which provides federal funds for the purpose of family planning.

During Trump's first presidency, his administration prohibited the "performance, referral for or promotion of abortion as a part of the Title X program."

The Republican lawmaker said that the Biden administration later cut off funding to Oklahoma for AIDS testing, breast cancer screening and other health care areas because the state would not promote abortion.

During the exchange, Kennedy vowed to support Trump's policies on Title IX.

"I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy," Kennedy stated. "I agree with him that we cannot be a moral nation if we have 1.2 million abortions per year; I agree with him that the states should control abortion."

Kennedy expressed support for Trump's position that "the states should control abortion," adding that the president wants him to end late-term abortions, ensure conscience protections for those opposed to abortion and end federal funding of abortions.

"I'm going to serve at the pleasure of the president," Trump's nominee said. "I'm going to implement his policies."

Regarding medical conscience exemptions, Kennedy wondered why a patient would want to undergo surgery performed by someone who feels forced to commit an action they morally oppose.

"Forcing somebody to participate in a medical procedure as a provider that they believe is murder does not make any sense to me," Kennedy stated.

"We need to welcome diversity in this country, we need to respect diversity, and we need to respect each other when we have different opinions and not, you know, not force our opinions on other people," he added.