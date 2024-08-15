Home News 'Evil,' ripping off babies' legs, $1K for liver: 3 shocking scenes in CMP’s undercover videos

Recently unsealed footage captured by the pro-life watchdog group Center for Medical Progress shows a Planned Parenthood abortionist demonstrating how she might “pull off a leg or two” when performing abortions to avoid violating federal law against partial-birth abortion.

CMP asserts that their recorded conversations with abortionists prove that Planned Parenthood violated the federal Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act and sold aborted babies' body parts for profit.

The pro-life investigative group released a series of undercover videos in 2015 that show Planned Parenthood abortionists describing how they might alter their methods of performing abortions to obtain intact organs, limbs and tissue from aborted babies. The group’s founder, David Daleiden, and fellow investigator Sandra Merritt are two of the individuals heard talking with the abortionists and clinic directors seen in the undercover videos.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Following a congressional hearing earlier this year and a ruling from the San Francisco District Court, CMP is now permitted to publish the videos filmed at the 2015 National Abortion Federation’s commercial tradeshow. In 2015, NAF was granted a federal injunction that barred the continued release of CMP's numerous hours of footage.

Daleiden had condemned Vice President Kamala Harris — who was installed last month as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after President Joe Biden quit the race — for preventing the public from viewing the footage when she was California attorney general and ordered a raid on his home to seize hard drives and video recording equipment.

“Kamala Harris, as California Attorney General, raided my home and seized this footage to try to block it from release for eight years, on orders from Planned Parenthood and NAF. It’s time for justice under the law for Big Abortion,” Daleiden said in a statement.

Here are three shocking admissions in the newly unsealed undercover videos.