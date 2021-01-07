Legendary musician Ricky Skaggs testifies that he hears God better after quadruple bypass Legendary musician Ricky Skaggs testifies that he hears God better after quadruple bypass

Country music artist Ricky Skaggs recently talked about his relationship with God following a quadruple heart bypass surgery.

During an interview with People Magazine, Skaggs revealed that he found himself with shortness of breath and tightness in his chest. After visiting the doctor, he discovered he needed open heart surgery to live.

After delaying the process a bit and pushing the boundaries of God's grace, he did what was needed.

"God gives us grace, but we all have a tendency to kick in the boundaries of that grace," he explained. "Sometimes, we are like a bull running through the fence of grace. But then, there comes a time when He has to come after us. I knew that I couldn't stand in the shadows of my heart situation anymore. I had been fearful of a heart attack or getting a stent put in all of this time, but now, I was in a corner. I had to address it."

"He had given me so many grace situations, but He was serious that I needed to take care of this now," Skaggs, who is known for his songs "Country Boy," "Highway 40 Blues" and "Cajun Moon," added.

He complied with the doctors’ orders and had the procedure done on June 15, 2020.

Skaggs noted that his surgeon, Dr. Sreekumar "Kumar" Subramanian, shared with him a touching story about the operation.

"He told me that when he was finished with the bypasses, he literally was holding my heart in his hand, and my heart literally leapt in his hands when the blood started flowing through it again," Skaggs recalled. "I just started bawling. It was the most incredible thing I have ever heard in my life."

"Don't put off tomorrow what you can do today. That surgery gave me a brand-new heart. Not only a real heart, but a spiritual heart that has now been cleaned out, so I can hear Him better than ever before."

Skaggs is now “150% better” by his own admission and said he is so happy he had a heart change as well.

"I have thanked the Lord hundreds of times that I wasn't out in the middle of Texas on a tour bus, miles away from a hospital," he testified to the magazine. "It was a major blessing I didn't have a heart attack. Nothing was hurt, and nothing was destroyed or irreparable. It was just by the mercy and grace of God that all of this happened in this way."

The 15-time Grammy winner went on to perform in the historic Grand Ole Opry following the surgery and is now spreading the good news of his recovery. He said he is now breathing normally and working on re-strengthening his heart muscle.













