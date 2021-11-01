Secular human rights group condemns Algeria's imprisonment of Christian convert

Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned the conviction and sentencing of an Algerian Christian convert, drawing attention to the deteriorating religious freedom conditions in the north African country, especially for its small Christian minority.

Algeria’s law regulating non-Muslim worship, under which the convert, identified as Foudhil Bahloul, has been convicted, is “discriminatory” and he must be released, the group said in a statement.

Bahloul was arrested on April 17 after a raid on his house and charged with “illegal donations” and “collecting donations or accepting gifts without a license from the authorized departments,” according to International Christian Concern, which noted that the Christian convert also faces additional charges under a 2006 ordinance regulating non-Muslim worship, specifically targeting him as a Christian for distributing Bibles.

In July, a court in Ain Defla, a city west of the capital Algiers, sentenced Bahloul to six months imprisonment and a fine of $730 (100,000 Algerian dinars). The verdict mentioned that Foudhil Bahloul “spread poisonous ideas to the unemployed youth,” and that he “destabilized their faith in Islam” by distributing books, Amnesty said.

“He shouldn’t have been tried in the first place,” said Amna Guellali, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“This discriminatory law is being used as a weapon to repress those who do not follow Islam in an assault against their fundamental freedoms,” Guellali added. “Instead of targeting non-Islamic believers, Algeria authorities must work on protecting the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief — which includes the freedom to manifest that belief.”

The U.S. State Department estimates that no more than one in 200 Algerians is Christian. Over 99% of the population is Muslim, the vast majority is Sunni.

The country's Ministry of Religious Affairs hires and trains Muslim imams even though Algeria technically is not a religious state. And the government only engages in activities consistent with Islamic values.

While Muslims may convert to other faiths, Algerian law forbids trying to lead them away from Islam. Anyone who “incites, constrains, or utilizes means of seduction intending to convert a Muslim to another religion; or by using to this end establishments of teaching, education, health, social, culture, training … or any financial means” faces a maximum of $8,500 in fines and five years’ imprisonment, according to the relevant statute.

Last November, voters, in a low turnout, approved a new Constitution changing religious freedoms.

The former provision said: “Freedom of conscience and freedom of opinion shall be inviolable. Freedom of worship shall be guaranteed in compliance with the law.” The section now reads: “The freedom of opinion is inviolable. The freedom to exercise worship is guaranteed if it is exercised in accordance with the law. The state ensures the protection of places of worship from any political or ideological influence.”