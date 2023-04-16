UK PM Rishi Sunak says 0% of women have a penis, vows to 'protect' women-only spaces Labour leader Keir Starmer says some women have a penis

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from the position of Labour leader Sir. Keir Starmer on biological sex.

The British prime minister was asked where he stood on the issue in an interview with ConservativeHome after Starmer came under fire for saying earlier this month, “For 99.9 percent of women, it is completely biological ... and of course they haven’t got a penis.”

In reply, Sunak said he had a "slightly different point of view" to Starmer on this issue.

Pressed on whether he believed 100% of women do not have a penis, the prime minister answered: "Yes, of course."

He continued: "We should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about their gender ... but when it comes to these issues of protecting women's rights, women's spaces, I think the issue of biological sex is fundamentally important when we think about those questions.

"As a general operating principle for me, biological sex is vitally, fundamentally important to these questions — we can't forget that — and that's why we need to make sure, particularly when it comes to women's health, women's sports or indeed women's spaces, that we are protecting those rights and those spaces."

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has advised the government to change the wording in the Equality Act to protect "biological sex" instead of "sex."

Sunak has expressed his support for revisions to the Act to make it easier to ban men who identify as female from entering women-only spaces.

Originally published in Christian Today