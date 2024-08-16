Home News Rob Schneider, Tucker Carlson pray together for daughters, country: 'Protect your children'

Comedian Rob Schneider prayed with political commentator Tucker Carlson at the conclusion of a recent interview during which they discussed Schneider's journey to the Catholic faith and his strained relationship with his daughter.

Carlson opened their two-hour discussion on the Tucker Carlson Network by bringing up the recent public criticism that Schneider's 35-year-old daughter, Elle King, leveled at him earlier this week.

"I hate to start with this, but I read what looked like a family tragedy playing out in the news," Carlson said. "Your daughter going after you."

Appearing on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast on Aug. 12, King claimed that Schneider used to body-shame her when she was growing up and neglected her to focus on his acting career, as noted by The San Francisco Chronicle.

In response to Carlson's question, Schneider apologized to King for not having been a better father to her and noted that he loved her and wished her the best.

"Elle, I love you," he said, looking into the camera. "I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed, and clearly, I wasn’t. I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings."

"I love you completely, I love you entirely, and I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don’t take anything you say personally," he added.

Schneider and Carlson went on to discuss how the former "Saturday Night Live" star came to embrace Catholicism. He announced on X last October that he had converted, declaring, "I am the luckiest man in the world." He also gave a shout-out to his wife, Patricia, and their three daughters.

After explaining to Carlson the generational trauma in his family from when his mother endured and survived the brutality of the Japanese in the Philippines during World War II, Schneider said that Jesus Christ was always at the back of his mind after he watched one of his friends transform after becoming a Christian when he was younger and was shown hospitality by other Christians.

"I found some really happy, content people," Schneider said regarding how he found faith. "And I go, 'What's going on with these people?' I was in junior high, and I was like, 'What's with these people?'"

Noting how one of his friend's brothers growing up was "a very conflicted kid" who "had some problems and was experimenting with different things," he remembered that "he just was suddenly the most peaceful guy to be around."

Schneider said that when his friend invited him to his church, he was overwhelmed by their kindness, which he said remained with him as he grew older.

"When you spend time reading the Bible, when you spend time with other Christians, you feel the presence of Christ, you just do," he said.

"That's a powerful thing, and it's moving, and it's healing," he said. "So while I strayed, there was always in the back of my mind, 'I'm never going to go away.'" He said he came to believe that Jesus was telling him, "When you need me most, I'll be there."

Schneider's interview was also replete with gratitude for all that he has been given in his life despite its difficulties.

At the conclusion of their discussion, Schneider read a reflection that had been sent to him by his friend as the news about his daughter was hitting the press.

"We've been our own worst enemies most of our lives, and we've often injured ourselves seriously as a result of a justified resentment over a slight wrong. Doubtless, there are many causes for resentment in the world, most of them providing justification. But we can never begin to settle all the world's grievances or even arrange things so as to please everybody," he read.

"If we've been treated unjustly by others, or simply by life itself, we can avoid compounding the difficulty by completely forgiving the persons involved and abandoning the destructive habit of reviewing our hurts and humiliations," he continued.

Schneider then closed their interview with a prayer.

"Thank you for this time, Jesus, and allowing me to speak my mind with this wonderful conversation with my new friend Tucker," Schneider said as the two bowed their heads.

"And God bless this great country and protect your children. God bless my daughter and God bless all the daughters and all the people that are having problems in the world. And we thank you for all these opportunities that you give us. In Jesus' name we pray, in the name of the Father, and Son, and Holy Spirit."

"Amen," Carlson replied.