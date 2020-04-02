Rodney Howard-Browne shutters megachurch as Florida declares worship essential activity

Days after he was arrested for leading two large worship services in violation of public health emergency rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, Florida megachurch pastor Rodney Howard-Browne said he's decided to shutter his church even though Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Wednesday that attending church is an essential activity.

“No one’s expecting me to make this announcement but I actually have no choice. What people don’t know is from Monday I actually shut the whole church down. I shut the ministry down. And so we probably had no more than nine people there at any time, just with the essential services from the food ministry. ... So there’s been nothing there the whole week,” said Howard-Browne in a Facebook Live broadcast late Wednesday night about The River at Tampa Bay Church in Tampa, Florida.

Howard-Browne was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules — both second degree misdemeanors — for intentionally and repeatedly hosting church services with hundreds of members in attendance, despite knowing he was in violation of a stay-at-home order issued by DeSantis for South Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The megachurch pastor’s announcement came the same day DeSantis issued a statewide stay at home order — that added church as an essential service — after a phone call with President Donald Trump.

“For purposes of this Order and the conduct it limits, ‘essential activities’ means and encompasses the following: attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship; participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming; and taking care of pets; and caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend,” the order explains.

Howard-Brown, who has launched a legal fight against his charges with help from the Liberty Counsel, said he's decided to keep his church closed to protect his congregants from a “tyrannical government.”

“There will be no service at The River this Sunday. Now I know some people say ‘he’s caving.’ No. And let me tell you why I have to do this. I have to do this to protect the congregation, not from the virus but from a tyrannical government because all the charges against me are totally bogus. Now, I’m not going to get into the case or whatever. I’ve forgiven the sheriff and that’s it,” he said.

He further noted that he is keeping his church closed because the media has “blown it out of proportion,” leading to threats to his members and other staff.

“The big thing is, I don’t want to have a service and they come raid the church,” he said. He also noted that he was wary of “crazy” infected people who may try to enter his church and expose his congregants to the virus.

The decision by DeSantis to classify attending church an essential service came as an outspoken minority of pastors across the country, with Howard-Browne as the most high-profile face, began resisting calls from federal, state and local government authorities to close their churches despite facing fines and arrest.

State lawmakers in Texas also made a similar move as DeSantis in making church worship and ministry an essential service. But many churches say they will continue pursuing alternative forms of worship amid the pandemic.

Pastor Steve Wells of South Main Baptist Church in Houston told Click2Houston that his congregation is following the Harris County Stay Home, Work Safe order by continuing services online.

“We plan to continue doing that so long as the county judge recommends doing so," Well said. "Our current plan is to do that through April 30.”

Texas pastors Dwight McKissic, Robert Jeffress and Jared Wellman also told Baptist Press they planned to continue following recommended safety protocols.

Vice President Mike Pence who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force also urged Americans to avoid church services of more than 10 people.

"We're so grateful to churches and synagogues and places of worship around America that have heeded the president's coronavirus guidelines for America," Pence told ABC News's "Nightline."

"We really believe this is a time when people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people," he continued. "And so we continue to urge churches around America to heed to that."