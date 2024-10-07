Home News Russell Brand performs baptism 'in more modest bathing attire' after sparking criticism

Weeks after receiving criticism for conducting a baptism in his underwear, Russell Brand performed another baptism — but in “more modest bathing attire” — and shared how he feels a sense of freedom when he dedicates himself to glorifying God.

In an Oct. 5 social media post, the 49-year-old comedian shared a photo of himself next to a friend in a pool: “Another day, another baptism. This time in a pool and in more modest bathing attire. By His Grace we’ll soon be doing them in the Jordan in Camel skins shorts,” he captioned the photo.

In two follow-up posts, Brand wrote, “I’m reminded that at all times, there is only an audience of one — Jesus,” and, “As long as I know that I’m in relationship with Him, criticism doesn’t matter.”

The actor’s post came a week after he defended himself for performing a baptism in his underwear, a move that drew criticism from some. At the time, he acknowledged that though he's a “bit of a show off,” what matters is whether or not he's directing people to Jesus.

“I’m a little bit of a showoff — the Lord made me a little bit of a showoff, but it is for Him that I am showing off now, not for me,” he said.

The “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actor then read Philippians 1:15-18, which he included and linked to in his post, along with the caption, “Are these tighty-whities satanic?!?” The passage says:

“It is true that some preach Christ out of envy and rivalry, but others out of goodwill. The latter do so out of love, knowing that I am put here for the defense of the gospel. The former preach Christ out of selfish ambition, not sincerely, supposing that they can stir up trouble for me while I am in chains. But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this I rejoice. Yes, and I will continue to rejoice.”

“And I think that is so beautiful because, you know, I’m a person that’s come out of the entertainment industry,” Brand continued. “I’m so grateful I’ve been saved, chosen, that He has found me.”

“But I’ve still got the attributes of a showoff,” he continued. “I suppose if I didn’t have, I wouldn’t even post a thing like that. But the reason I’m in them underpants, cause them’s my underpants, and the reason I’m doing that baptism — because I love Jesus. Praise Jesus Christ!”

Brand, baptized in April, has been open about his newfound faith and the transformative power of Christian teachings, particularly focusing on themes of humility, selflessness and redemption.

The British entertainer has also become vocal about U.S. politics, publicly endorsing former President Donald Trump for president, supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and attending the Republican National Convention.

In an October social media post, Brand explained that he finds a liberating peace in focusing on a relationship with God, viewing life as lived before "an audience of one." This mindset, he said, brings true freedom, which he sees as a threat to societal control and a key reason why Christianity faces opposition.

“I'm learning that ultimately, there are only two possible destinations for glory: self and God,” he said. “I'm a person that a celebrity and show business and entertainment and performing and showing off for a living is so easy to want the glory. It's so easy to return to self. It's all so easy to want attention.

“I'm participating in other people's lives, other people's campaigns, getting involved in an election in a country that I'm not even from, because there are matters that I can see that be really important,” he said. “What I have to abide by, what I have to be obedient to, is the principle of all glory going unto [H]im. And I reckon that's one of the biggest challenges I face, because I like approval. I like people to like me and want me and care about me.

“But when I'm reminded that there is only an audience of One right now, even right now, I'm not talking to anybody but Jesus, a kind of liberation comes over me when I accept that I don't change myself through endeavor. I am changed by Him. I experience a great liberty and a great freedom also. It means that criticism and attacks and all those things don't matter as long as I know that I'm in relationship with Him, with my Lord and with my Savior. I'm liberated and free. No wonder people try and shut down Christianity because frees people, and free people ain't easy to control, baby. That's the only ambition worth having, glory under Him.”