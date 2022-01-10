Sadie Robertson 'exhausted' amid battle with flu and COVID-19

Christian speaker and author Sadie Robertson Huff revealed she's had a rough start to the new year, battling both the flu and COVID-19 while dealing with a rodent issue in her home, forcing her to preach at the Passion 2022 conference digitally.

On social media, the 24-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star described the start of her new year as "quite interesting," as she contracted both COVID-19 and the flu, otherwise known as "flurona."

"It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes),” Huff wrote on Instagram alongside a video clip of her husband, Christian Huff, holding their daughter, Honey James, as they both waved to her from outside of a window.

The Live Original author is a regular speaker at the annual Passion conference and was slated to speak at this year's event, held Jan. 2-3 in Atlanta, Georgia. However, she was unable to attend the conference in person due to her illness.

“I was so bummed to miss [P]assion,” she added. “But I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick."

Huff preached a message titled “Who is God?” from a remote location in Atlanta, and the message was streamed at the conference. Her message centered on the topic of identity, an issue she acknowledged is highly relevant in a social-media-obsessed age.

"We’re trying to take all these personality tests to lead us and guide us through our lives instead of leaning on the Holy Spirit," she told the Passion audience.

“We’re scrolling through social media trying to figure out answers to these massive questions about who we are, looking at TikTok, looking at Snapchat articles, trying to figure out, 'Who am I?’ instead of really leaning into the voice of God,” Huff said.

She added that though she appreciates personality tests like the Enneagram and Myers–Briggs, she seeks to find her identity first and foremost in Christ.

“Because what happens is, when I say that those things are what I identify with, it excuses me to not have to be what I’m called to be," she said. "I'll say … ‘I have a very fearful personality. I’m just going to be afraid because that’s who I am. That’s how I was created. This is my identity.' But the Word of God said: ‘You’ve not been given a spirit of fear, but of power, love and self-control.’”

On social media, Huff revealed her home also saw a rat infestation at the top of the year, forcing her family to stay elsewhere.

"As we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk. So we couldn't go home," she wrote. “It's disgusting and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home."

"So here we are floating around trying to make the most of it. Thankful to be healthy now. Lord, help us to consider it joy! P.s. I'm sad to say ‘Ratatouille’ the movie hits different now," she concluded.

The popular speaker also contracted COVID-19 while pregnant in 2020. At the time, she opened up about her experience, calling it "the hardest thing" to happen during her pregnancy.

"Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," Huff shared. "They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine."

“I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways,” she noted. “I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moments of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely.”