Sadie Robertson gives birth to baby girl named Honey: The 'best' miracle

Author, speaker and "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian, welcomed their first child together, Honey James Huff.

Their daughter was born on Tuesday and the new mom announced on Instagram the following day, sharing photos of her new bundle of joy.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson wrote in a post that included photos of the couple holding their little girl.

"The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness," She added.

In an additional post, Robertson Huff revealed that Honey was 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

The new dad likewise took to social media with photos of his little girl and bride.

“Welcome to the world sweet honey girl,” Huff wrote.

The 23-year-old and her husband first announced the pregnancy last October.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," she wrote in an Instagram post.

During her pregnancy, the Christian speaker was very vocal about the difficulties she encountered, including a battle with COVID-19.

In early December, she reported having "some pretty crazy morning sickness."

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge," the reality star told People at the time. "Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID. They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine. So that was challenging in and of itself."

The young couple got married in November of 2019 at the Robertson's family home in Louisiana.

The ceremony was officiated by the founding pastor of Passion City Church, Louie Giglio, who described the event as “a God-breathed moment.” Over 600 guests attended the ceremony.

Just a few days before her engagement in May 2019, Robertson professed her love for her beau by sharing what she cherished most about him.

“Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man,” she wrote on Instagram. “He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have.”

The Live Fearless author, who has struggled with anxiety, admitted that her relationship is “not perfect." But, she said they work through their “silly communication” issues.

“At the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my Bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle, gotta give some credit where it’s due!” she maintained.