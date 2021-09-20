Sadie Robertson Huff thanks God after daughter is released from hospital

Author, speaker and “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff thanked God for the release of her four-month-old daughter, Honey, from the hospital following a four-day stay sparked by a respiratory infection.

“She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home :),” Robertson Huff wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“We are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us … we truly did feel your prayers! We didn’t expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!” the Live Fearless author, who has struggled with anxiety, continued.

“Also, to the parents who have kids in the hospital I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments,” she added.

A day earlier, Robertson Huff informed her Instagram followers of her child's health condition.

"Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled," he wrote. "The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit."

"Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room," she added.

In May, Robertson Huff called the birth of her baby girl a "miracle."

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey,” she wrote in a post sharing photos of her and her husband, Christian Huff, holding their little girl. “The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness.”

The 24-year-old and her husband announced the pregnancy last October.

During her pregnancy, the Christian speaker was very vocal about her difficulties, including a battle with COVID-19.

In early December, she reported having “some pretty crazy morning sickness.”

“The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant, and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge,” the reality star told People at the time. “Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID. They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, ‘Man, people have to deliver with it.’ I can't even imagine. So that was challenging in and of itself.”

The Huffs got married in 2019. The ceremony was officiated by the founding pastor of Passion City Church, Louie Giglio, who described the event as “a God-breathed moment.” Over 600 guests attended the ceremony.

Just a few days before her engagement in May 2019, the reality star professed her love for Huff.

“Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man,” she wrote on Instagram. “He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have.”