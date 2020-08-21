Sadie Robertson’s husband comes to her defense after she's mocked at speaking engagement

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson publicly praised her husband, Christian Huff, who came to her defense after she was mocked at a speaking engagement.



The Christian author and speaker took to Instagram on Monday to share the detail of what her husband did after two men mocked her for crying during a speech in which she shared a hurtful incident that happened in her life.

"HUGE LOVE," she began in the post that includes a photo of her and her husband standing in a field. "Let me tell you girls. Wait for the guy that you don’t have to stand up to, but that stands up for you."

The former reality TV star explained that she was speaking to a group of people about a time when she was “really hurt” by a man she was in a relationship with. As she shared the story, she began to cry.

“It was the first time I had ever shared this detail of what happened publicly,” Robertson explained.

“Then all of a sudden, two guys in the room started to laugh as I was sharing the story.”

“I called them out by saying, 'you laugh, but it’s these kinds of things that ruin a girl,'" The Live author revealed, adding, "I quickly realized I wasn’t the only one who stood up for myself. This husband of mine took them outside, and no, did not hit them, but called them to be better men. He called them to maturity and to greatness."

The young speaker advised her millions of followers not to “cancel people” or “bash” them when they act immaturely, but instead “enlighten them.”

“There are both types of guys and girls out there, and every guy and girl has the opportunity to mature and be better,” the New York Times bestselling author maintained.

Robertson ended her post by honoring her husband’s Christian values.

“This man is a good one. He will be the first to tell you he used to be like those two guys, but Jesus called him to greater and He rose to the call. You can too,” she concluded.

Robertson and Huff got married last November at the Robertson's family home in Louisiana. The ceremony was officiated by the founding pastor of Passion City Church, Louie Giglio, who described the event as “a God-breathed moment.”

Over 600 guests attended the ceremony. Among those present were celebrities Candace Cameron Bure, star of “Fuller House,” and former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor Alfonso Ribeiro.