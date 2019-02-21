Samaritan Ministries gets ‘Best Christian Workplace’ honor for 11th straight year

Samaritan Ministries International, a Christian health care sharing ministry, was named a “Best Christian Workplace” for the eleventh year in a row by the Best Christian Workplaces Institute.

The Institute gave the Peoria, Illinois-based Samaritan Ministries the honor based on confidential survey responses by SMI staff members, according to an announcement emailed to supporters.

“Samaritan staff members have the uplifting and gratifying job of helping our tens of thousands of households honor God with their health care, while connecting with their brothers and sisters in Christ,” stated Samaritan Ministries spokesman Anthony Hopp in the announcement.

“Our team has the privilege of being Christ’s hands and feet, assisting in the practice of Biblical community and bearing one another’s burdens, as Galatians 6:2 instructs. These remain as our core values and part of the unwavering mission of Samaritan, even as the health care landscape changes almost daily.”

The emailed announcement also quoted from a letter BCWI sent to Samaritan Ministries. The organization said that SMI “demonstrates Christ-centered servant leadership.”

Founded in 1994 by Ted Pittenger, Samaritan Ministries seeks to have Christian families share medical burdens with one another.

“Health care needs are multi-dimensional — emotional and spiritual, as much as physical and financial,” stated SMI’s website.

“We coordinate and connect members to care for the whole need with prayer, encouragement, and financial support.”

In addition to the honor from BCWI, Samaritan Ministries also has, as of Thursday, a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from the employee review website glassdoor.com.

Earlier this year, BCWI reported that for 2018, they had a record number of honorees for their “Certified Best Christian Workplaces” honor.

For 2018 the total included 177 entities, which broke down to 68 churches, 57 “parachurch ministries,” and 26 companies, with Samaritans Ministries being listed in the “Products & Services” subcategory.

“This increase underscores the growing consensus among Christian leaders to listen to, and then act upon, the reliable, insightful feedback of their employees,” stated BCWI President Al Lopus.

“More organizations are now surveying on a regular basis, a credit to leaders who recognize that a thriving workplace culture equates to greater productivity, organizational impact, and stakeholder loyalty.”

Samaritan Ministries International’s announcement comes a couple of months after they won a major legal victory against the Health and Human Services Department’s controversial preventive services mandate.

Last December, Samaritan Ministries was one of six organizations to win a permanent injunction against the mandate, arguing that it violated their sincerely-held religious beliefs.

U.S. District Court Judge Phillip Brimmer in Colorado issued the injunction on behalf of SMI, as well as the Association of Christian Schools International, Taylor University, Indiana Wesleyan University, Asbury Theological Seminary, and the Alliance Defending Freedom.