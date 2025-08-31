Home News Samaritan’s Purse teams up with GHF to feed Gazans in conflict zone amid Israel-Hamas war Evangelical humanitarian group delivers high-calorie food packets, deploys medical staff

The Evangelical organization Samaritan’s Purse is sending large-scale humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza in partnership with a newly established Israel- and U.S.-backed foundation. The group, led by Rev. Franklin Graham, teamed up with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to deliver high-calorie food packets and deploy medical staff into the conflict zone.

The first airlift of over 48 tons of ready-to-use, vitamin-fortified peanut-based food from the Georgia-based company MANA arrived in the region last month, followed by at least seven more shipments in the weeks since, Haaretz reported.

More than 280,000 pounds of the nutrient-dense packets have been transported aboard Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 and 757 aircraft, with ongoing flights continuing to supply aid.

The food deliveries are focused on reaching children and families suffering from malnutrition, with distribution coordinated by GHF and unnamed local partners, Graham wrote on Facebook.

Samaritan’s Purse medical teams have treated nearly 100 patients at first-aid stations set up at distribution sites, offering care for both conflict-related injuries and chronic conditions.

The GHF, which had reportedly faced months of rejection from other nonprofit and faith-based groups, secured its first major partner in Samaritan’s Purse.

The Rev. Johnnie Moore, GHF’s executive chairman, has praised Samaritan’s Purse for its emergency response work, describing the group online as “always ready to save lives, anywhere in the world.”

A GHF spokesperson told Haaretz the foundation has collaborated with multiple humanitarian organizations, most of which remain unnamed for security reasons, and is exploring more partnerships to expand operations in Gaza.

The spokesperson also said the foundation’s community distribution pilot program has attracted dozens of applications from local NGOs.

The food shipments from Samaritan’s Purse include Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF), a proven emergency nutrition product commonly used in global relief operations. The packets are produced by MANA, a Georgia company.

“Our teams are working around the clock to help ensure that the vitamin-rich, peanut-based packets — proven to save lives around the world — will get to those in greatest need,” wrote Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham and director of Samaritan’s Purse since 1979.

One injured man who received treatment reportedly told the medical team, “I cannot believe American Christians saved my life.”

Since the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, Samaritan’s Purse has sent aid to Israeli communities, providing medical kits, food deliveries and 42 ambulances to the Magen David Adom emergency service, of which at least 25 have been delivered. Graham’s visit to Israel in the weeks after the attack prompted the ambulance donation initiative, which includes armored units to replace those damaged in the assault.

“Like the example of the Good Samaritan Jesus gave, we want to stop and help those in crisis on life’s road. We cannot ignore people who are suffering,” Graham wrote about the organization's work in Gaza. “That’s why we are working in Jesus' Name to reassure Gazans and Israelis — and others around the world — that God sees them, cares for them, and has not forgotten them in their suffering.”

Samaritan’s Purse has launched several construction projects across Israel, including two emergency medical stations, nine community centers with bomb shelters, and an equine therapy center for children affected by trauma. Medical training is also being provided in “strategic areas” across the country.