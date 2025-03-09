Home News Samuel Rodríguez: 'The battle isn't political, it's spiritual' A call to action and firmness in faith

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, leader of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, gave an impassioned speech at the National Religious Broadcasters' International Christian Media Convention.

Rodriguez emphasized the spiritual struggle facing society. Drawing on biblical passages such as Ephesians 6 and Colossians 2:15, Rodriguez stressed that the main battle is not political, but between "light and darkness, between truth and relativism."

The real battle: 'It is not between the elephant and the donkey, but between the snake and the lamb'

Rodriguez made a strong appeal to the Christian community not to fall into complacency or comfort, stating that "complacency today is captivity tomorrow." He emphasized that the Church must stand firm on biblical truth without giving into cultural or political pressures.

"Jesus is not coming for a church that complains or compromises, but for a church that is firm," he said. For Rodriguez, the position of Christians should not be to lean toward political ideologies, but to remain firm in faith: "We do not lean to the left or to the right, we remain firm in the Word of God."

'Silence is not an option': the fight for future generations

One of the most forceful points of the speech was the warning about the cultural and educational influence on the new generations. "If the enemy does not manage to catch our children in the womb, he will try to do so in the classrooms, on social media and in culture," warned Rodriguez. He called on believers to protect the identity and future of young people from ideologies that, according to him, go against God's design.

'We must use the tools of the world for the glory of God'

Rodriguez also highlighted the importance of innovating and using emerging technologies to spread the Gospel message. He compared today's society to the story of Gideon, who used the Asherah poles, created for idolatry, as fuel for an altar to God.

"We must take the systems and technologies of the world and use them for the glory of Jesus," the pastor urged, encouraging believers to produce content based on biblical truth in media, social media and entertainment.

'There is no room for engagement with the world'

In his message, Rodriguez shared an anecdote about a meeting with another church that offered its building for the congregation he leads. However, the deal was thwarted when he was asked if his church was "leaning left or right." His response was blunt: "We don't lean, we stand firm."

A final call: 'We must stand up and stand firm'

Rodriguez concluded his speech with a call to action: "If we want to fulfill the Great Commission, we cannot remain silent." He urged Christians to stand firm in their faith, to raise their voices and to influence all spheres of society with the message of the Gospel.

"We are facing a generation hungry for truth. We will not give up, we will not bow down, and even if it is politically incorrect, we will stand firm in the name of Jesus."

With this message, Samuel Rodríguez reaffirmed his commitment to defending biblical principles and fighting for the integrity of the Church in times of cultural and spiritual change.

This article was originally published at CP Español