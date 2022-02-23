Samuel Rodriguez criticizes 'atmosphere of deconstructionism,' calls out 'silent prophets of truth'

California Pastor Sam Rodriguez warned in his sermon Sunday about the enemy’s “powerful forces” amid an “atmosphere of deconstructionism, anarchy, chaos and relativism” who feel they have the “authority to change” the truths and institutions ordained by God.

The 52-year-old pastor of New Season Worship in Sacramento gave a Feb. 20 sermon titled “Terrific Tension,” contending that many people who are in powerful positions are hiding behind a guise of “trying to affect change” but are actually being driven by Satanic forces trying to alter God’s truths.

During the middle of his sermon centered on Jesus’ miracle of changing water into wine, Rodriguez told the audience that in this day and age, a major problem in society lies “embedded in a global movement of change that is out of alignment with the Word and the will of God.”

“We live in a world where influencers, politicians, sports figures, government officials truly believe — driven by the real culprit, the enemy of light — that they have the power to wake up in the morning and make radical changes,” Rodriguez said.

“Very powerful forces believe ... that they have the power and authority to change whatever they want, even the truths, definitions, institutions and realities ordained, anointed and established by God almighty.”

Rodriguez, the head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, warned that these forces think they can “do away with absolutely everything they want and nothing can stop them.” But the “antidote,” he said, is Jesus Christ.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever,” the pastor said. “Hebrews 13:8, what does that mean? I don’t care what force, what government authority, I don’t care emerges saying, ‘We no longer believe that is real, we no longer believe that is true.’ Jesus never changes.”

“You can’t change Jesus,” he continued. “You don’t have the power to change what Jesus did on the cross. You can’t change the shedding of the blood. You can’t change the fact that the tomb is still empty. You can’t change the fact that the Holy Spirit is still moving upon the face of the earth. You can’t change the Father, you can’t change the Son, and you cannot change the Holy Spirit.”

The No. 1 problem facing America today is not “the loud proponent of lies,” Rodriguez said, but “the silent prophets of truth.”

“When pastors stand up on Sunday mornings and preach the truth, then this nation will be saved,” Rodriguez stressed.

Even though many in the world will reject the Christian faith through deconstructionism — the process of doubting and rejecting aspects of Christianity — Rodriguez said this should not impact a Christian’s belief that God has always been the same and He will remain constant forever.

“Seasons may change, but God never changes. Technology may change, but God never changes. Ideologies and social constructs may change, but God never changes. The occupant of the White House may change, but God never changes. Relationships may change, but God never changes,” Rodriguez preached.

“The hair on your head may change, but God never changes. The balance in your bank account may change, but God never changes. Your relationship status may change, but God never changes. People around you may change, but God never changes. The thoughts in your mind may change, but God never changes.”

While some may question their faith after tragedies occur in life, Rodriguez preached that Christians can bring about changes to their circumstances and other aspects of their lives in a way that’s aligned with God’s truth through a “spirit of expectancy.”

Rodriguez pointed his church to John 2, where Mary asks Jesus for a miracle after telling Him that the wedding party has run out of wine.

Jesus replies to His mother that his time has not come yet to start doing miracles and that it wasn’t the right time for Him to show God’s glory and reveal Himself as the Son of God. At that point in Scripture, Rodriguez said, Jesus had not yet carried out any recorded miracles.

Following Jesus’ supposed refusal to comply with His mother’s request, Mary responded by telling others present to “get ready” because “He is about to do something.” Then, Jesus eventually turned the water into wine and demonstrated His first scripturally documented miracle.

“Mary supposedly ignored the Words of Jesus and told the people around them, ‘Get ready, He’s about to do something,” Rodriguez explained.

At first, Jesus seemed to decline Mary’s suggestion to alleviate the situation, according to Rodriguez. But he said Mary demonstrated faith through a “spirit of expectancy” because she believed and expected that Christ could do the “amazing” miracle even before Jesus accepted her proposal.

“I’m here to tell you, there’s a group of people that have enough faith that say, ‘Jesus is about to do something amazing,’” Rodriguez preached.

“Does anyone in here believe that in your family, Jesus is about to do something amazing? … I dare you to tell people that you love, tell the people around you, ‘Get ready, Jesus is about to do something amazing,’” he continued. “I don’t care if they say it’s not the right time. Jesus is about to do something amazing.”

Asking God for something is not about the particular moment in time, Rodriguez said, but it’s always about the need. When a need becomes desperate, he said, time is no longer the primary motivator.

“God’s timing will never be a lid on His children’s needs. We don’t serve a God that says: ‘I’m not going to supply your need because it’s not your time. I’m not going to save your children because it’s not your time yet. I’m not going to heal your body because it’s not your time yet.’ The moment you create a spirit of expectancy, God shows you His glory,” Rodriguez said.

“If Mary would have backed off, that miracle never would have happened, but Mary persisted. And she made room for Jesus to show His glory. And that’s what God is telling you today. Rise up with the Spirit, just like Mary. The spirit of expectancy. What are you expecting?”