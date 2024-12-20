Home News Samuel Rodriguez on whether the Holy Spirit makes you 'weird or wired'

Even for the most devout people of faith, the Holy Spirit can be mysterious and the least understood person of the Holy Trinity.

Bible scholars point to Abrahamic religions, where the Holy Spirit has equal footing with God the Father and the Son of God, Jesus.

According to Acts 5:3-4, the Holy Spirit is considered fully God, co-equal and co-eternal with God the Father and the Son of God. The Holy Spirit is known to be the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and fear of the Lord.

In John 14:26, the Holy Spirit is seen as our comforter, teaching people all things and allowing people to experience and witness its presence and power.

"The Holy Spirit is the invisible fullness of God that connects us to everything Jesus paid for on the Cross," says Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and pastor of New Season Church in Sacramento, California. "This results in our Heavenly Father receiving all of the glory. It is the spirit of Christ in us."

In his latest book, Fresh Oil, Holy Fire, New Wine: Living the Vibrant Holy Spirit-Filled Life, Rev. Rodriguez challenges readers to reconsider what they know and how to relate to the Holy Spirit. His desire is for readers to discover how to align and unleash the promise, power and purpose of the Holy Spirit in all areas of their lives. In doing so, they will fully embrace a supernatural relationship through its almighty presence.

"This book is a biblically substantiated metaphor," explains Rev. Rodriguez. "Of course, all of the three descriptors from my book's title point to the Holy Spirit. And it's all about whether or not the Holy Spirit makes you weird or wired. Does it make you this awkward anomaly that can never connect, impact or influence the world around you? Or does it connect you to the finished work of Christ?"

Rodriguez joins the "Crossmap Podcast" to discuss the most practical way to describe the Holy Spirit to someone that won't scare them away. Listen as he shares why people struggle with supernatural filling over feeling and the major pitfalls in chasing feelings in worship.

LISTEN NOW: