Home News San Diego pastor fatally shot in his home; congregation left in disbelief

A pastor in San Diego County was shot and killed inside his home this week, leaving his community reeling from the sudden loss. The suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Pastor Felipe Ascencio, who was fatally shot at his residence on Eighth Street in Ramona on Sunday afternoon, KGTV reported.

Law enforcement did not disclose the identity of the suspect or a possible motive but said the person is currently in custody and that the case remains active.

Ascencio served as the pastor of Templo Monte Horeb, where he was known for his role beyond the pulpit. Longtime congregants described him as a mentor, father figure and personal guide.

“For a moment it was just something we couldn’t believe,” Miguel Hernandez, a member of the church, was quoted as saying. “Even on Wednesday, we had church, and we were still thinking that he was going to walk in and say hello to everyone.”

His death has shaken the tight-knit congregation and the Ramona community.

Francisco Tomas, a close friend, said Ascencio welcomed him into his home during a difficult period in his life.

Jesus Flores, who grew up attending Templo Monte Horeb, said the pastor offered him critical emotional support during a rough time.

Ascencio is survived by his wife and two children. Friends described him as a devoted family man whose influence reached far beyond church walls.

“He left an example that we should all follow—to love one another,” Tomas added. “He was a good friend, a good husband, a loving father—the best pastor anybody can have.”

Community members have started organising support efforts in response to the tragedy. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Ascencio’s wife and children with expenses related to the crime.

The campaign’s organiser wrote, “Hello Ramona Community, In this very difficult time for my family, I am reaching out with a heavy heart on behalf of my sister, Abigail. She has suffered the heartbreaking loss of her beloved husband, Felipe — a devoted father of two and pastor of Mount Horeb Church here in Ramona.”

The statement continues, “We are humbly asking for your support to help cover costs related to the crime, as this sudden loss has placed a great burden on the family. Any contribution, no matter the size, will mean so much and bring comfort during this painful time.”

It concludes, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity. May God bless you.”