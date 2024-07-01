Home News San Francisco Pride Parade features public nudity around kids, 'Fetish Zone' with urine FBI, ATF participated in parade

The recent San Francisco Pride Parade featured nude adults walking around in front of children and a "Fetish Zone" where men urinated on each other in a kiddie pool and performed other sex acts.

Multiple reporters on the ground over the weekend posted graphic footage on X of the annual event that receives millions in donations from corporations and civic organizations in San Francisco. The ATF and FBI also participated in the parade, according to footage obtained by TENET Media.

TENET Media field reporter Taylor Hansen interviewed multiple nude men on the street who attempted to justify their public nudity in front of children as natural and sometimes even good for them.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"None of the crybabies and parents who complain about it can ever explain exactly how a child is harmed by seeing the human body, and every study that's been done on the subject shows that it's not harmful. Children who grow up with it are more well-adjusted," said one naked man who described himself as "a nudist and an artist."

"I think that kids are born naked and that as long as there’s not any kind of sexuality added to it, that it’s just nude. That’s all it is," another man said, who removed his towel to expose himself mid-way through the interview.

A 9-year-old girl Hansen spoke to recounted how she saw a man wearing a Darth Vader helmet and cape "with nothing else," which she said made her feel "grossed out."

Two naked men who described themselves as "non-binary" and "pan[sexual]" also made light of the nudity.

"Just in general, sex work is OK, so is being nude in public. San Francisco's kind of all about that," the man who identified as non-binary said.

"I know there's kids," the pansexual man said. "I don't really like that. I also want them to experience this event too, so I just try to be really respectful about it, and when I see kids, I go walk the other way. It's tough, it really is." He floated the idea of having an adults-only part of the event.

Hansen also posted a thread on X detailing more footage he captured of naked adults in front of children at the parade, including one man who positioned himself at the front of the crowd as multiple school districts and the Boy Scouts of America marched by in the parade.

The Christian Post has reached out to the San Francisco Pride Parade for comment and will update this piece if they respond.

Hansen also asked officers with the San Francisco Police Department about the nudity in front of children, which one officer affirmed was legal as long as no "sexual gratification" took place.

According to a San Francisco ordinance, public nudity is prohibited except during "any permitted parade, fair, or festival held under a City or other government issued permit."

In response to seeing so much nudity in front of children at San Francisco Pride TENET Reporter @TaylerUSA asked @SFPD the legalities of it all.



They replied saying it is completely legal as long as there is no “sexual gratification” taking place.



This is the same Police… https://t.co/H6of5DN3U2pic.twitter.com/4iWlP75xFm — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) June 30, 2024

Footage taken by reporter Savanah Hernandez at the event's Fetish Zone showed a bearded man in an inflatable kiddie pool being urinated on by a woman as others around them watched. Hernandez reported that despite the area being 18+, the attendant was not checking IDs.

Footage of the same pool taken by Hansen showed a similar situation, but which also included fellatio. When Hansen approached police about the incident, they reportedly told him it's a "pick your own battles kind of day."

Other booths in the Fetish Zone reportedly featured men getting whipped and spanked, as well as other simulated sex acts.

Most mainstream media outlets that covered the event neglected to cover its lewder aspects, with the San Francisco Chronicle running with the headline: "SF Pride Parade draws thousands celebrating LGBTQ community: 'We love our people'"

"Pride takes over San Francisco streets with eye-catching costumes and fantastic floats," read the headline from SFGate.