Home News Satanic Temple opening telehealth abortion center on Trump's birthday, promotes 'abortion ritual'

The Satanic Temple plans to open its third telehealth abortion center on President Donald Trump's birthday, offering women prescriptions for abortion drugs and instructions for performing the "abortion ritual."

The facility, part of the group's "religious abortion care organization," TST Health, will open in Maine on Saturday. TST Health intends to operate the facility free of cost to clients, except for the $91 charge to its pharmacy partner, Honeybee Health, for the chemical abortion prescription.

The latest abortion center, named "The President's Yuge Most Beautiful Tremendous Satanic Abortion Clinic," is the third one TST Health has opened, following the opening of "Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" and "Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic" in New Mexico and Virginia, respectively.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"We know just how much our President appreciates freedom and the fundamental right to choose," TST's Executive Director Erin Helian said in a statement provided to The Christian Post. "We hope he receives this clinic's distinguished title as the magnificent, regal birthday present it is intended to be."

Helian cited the closure of multiple abortion facilities throughout the United States following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in 2022. The high court decision returned regulatory authority over abortion to the states, overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

While many abortion facilities have closed following the 2022 decision, some reports show that the number of abortion facilities throughout the U.S. was already in decline before the overturn of Roe.

"Though we are heartbroken that so many other clinics across the country have been forced to close these past few years, we at TST Health will continue to bring abortion care wherever we can and hope to grow even further in the future," Helian added. "It is important we can continue to fight back against the encroachment of the anti-choice political project of the last decades."

The Satanic Temple did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Following the opening of TST's "Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic" in Virginia last year, the group provided CP with a document explaining how to perform the abortion ritual. One of the steps includes looking in the mirror "to be reminded of your personhood and your responsibility to yourself."

As part of the preparations for the ritual, TST encourages women "to review the safety, the debunked claims, and the scientific reality regarding abortion." The group also suggests that women listen to stories of people who made "great sacrifices" to establish "reproductive rights," adding that these stories can help "subdue stigmas" about having an abortion.

In response to an inquiry from CP at the time about women's safety, TST Executive Director Helian said that the group disagrees that telehealth abortions endanger women. She added that TST believes that expanding access to abortion through telehealth facilities "can save lives."

Multiple pro-life advocates and doctors have expressed concern that ordering abortion drugs online puts the health and safety of women at risk. Among their concerns is the lack of an in-person consultation with a doctor to learn how far along they are or determine if the woman's pregnancy is ectopic.

Dr. Donna Harrison, the director of research at the American Association of Pro-life OBGYNs, warns of the consequences if complications from the abortion pill or not treated properly.

"In addition to ending the lives of preborn children, the abortion drug mifepristone has the potential to risk the life of the pregnant woman as well," Harrison told CP in a statement. "Women have died of sepsis, missed ectopic pregnancies, and more after taking this drug. Unfortunately, abortion advocates commonly downplay or deny these risks and thus neglect to offer women the bare minimum screening to rule out risk factors for the drug's most serious risks."

The "bare minimum," according to Harrison, includes an "ultrasound to confirm the age and location of the pregnancy."

"Today, the drug is so deregulated that women are also denied routine follow-up visits to monitor for complications and treat them if necessary," Harrison stressed. "The abortion industry and its allies prioritize access over women's safety."

Another concern is that expanded access to abortion makes it easier for sex traffickers or abusive partners to force pregnant women to abort their babies without their knowledge or consent.

The side effects of undergoing a chemical abortion include pain and heavy bleeding, an experience that Elizabeth Gillette was led to believe would only feel like a "double period."

In a March 2024 interview with CP, Gillette said that she ended up on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood after taking abortion drugs she received from a now-closed Planned Parenthood facility in Oregon.

According to Gillette, what she experienced was "far different" from what the staff at Planned Parenthood told her would happen. The woman remembered holding a transparent amniotic sac with a recognizable baby inside, which she then had to flush down the toilet.

"Nobody told me that that was even a possibility," Gillette said. "They told me that there would be some clotting."

"I thought I was going to die, and nobody cared," she added. "And because of what I went through, no woman should ever have to go through that. Women deserve the truth. And when people are only hearing half of the story, somebody has to stand up."

In February 2023, TST opened its "religious abortion clinic" named after Justice Alito in New Mexico. On its website, TST advertises that it offers chemical abortions through the mail to those in New Mexico "who wish to perform The Satanic Temple's Religious Abortion Ritual."