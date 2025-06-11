Home News SBC passes resolutions calling for bans on gay marriage, pornography, abortion pills

The Southern Baptist Convention has overwhelmingly passed resolutions calling for bans on same-sex marriage, pornography and the abortion pill.

During the SBC Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, thousands of messengers approved via voice vote three resolutions on the social issues regarding sexual ethics and abortion.

One resolution, titled “On Restoring Moral Clarity through God’s Design for Gender, Marriage, and the Family,” called for overturning the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled state restrictions on same-sex marriage unconstitutional.

The resolution advocates for “laws that affirm marriage between one man and one woman, recognize the biological reality of male and female, protect children’s innocence against sexual predation, affirm and strengthen parental rights in education and healthcare, incentivize family formation in life-affirming ways, and ensure safety and fairness in athletic competition.”

The resolution titled “On Banning Pornography” called on lawmakers to “enact comprehensive laws that ban the creation, publication, hosting, and distribution of pornographic content in all media and to provide rigorous enforcement mechanisms — including age-verification and civil liability — in the ultimate effort to eradicate pornography nationwide.”

The Resolution commended U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump for passing the Take It Down Act, which enacts harsher punishments on those who create or share non-consensual pornographic imagery online, including AI-generated deepfakes.

A third resolution, titled “On Standing Against the Moral Evils and Medical Dangers of Chemical Abortion Pills,” called on the SBC to “grieve the continued destruction of preborn lives through chemical abortion and condemn the exploitation of women by an abortion industry increasingly reliant on dangerous drugs and deceptive practices.”

“[W]e call upon the Food and Drug Administration to immediately revoke its approval of mifepristone, restore all previously removed safety protocols, and reevaluate chemical abortion drugs using real-world data,” the resolution stated, referring to the first drug in the chemical abortion regimen.

“[W]e urge the United States Congress and state legislatures to pass laws banning the manufacture, sale, distribution, and mailing of chemical abortion drugs, and to hold accountable pharmaceutical companies and medical providers complicit in these harms.”

Prior to the 2015 Supreme Court decision, most states had held referenda that approved the addition of amendments to their respective constitutions banning gay marriage. While several states have moved to legalize same-sex marriage or have since removed the amendments from their constitutions, others still have such bans on the books.

In recent months, there has been a growing effort on the part of some Republican lawmakers to overturn the Obergefell decision, and thus allow states to ban same-sex marriage.

In January, for example, lawmakers in Idaho passed a resolution calling for the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision, while similar proposals have gained traction in a few other states like Michigan, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. The nation's high court can't reconsider its same-sex marriage decision unless another legal challenge on the issue is brought to the court.