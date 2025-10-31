Home News School staffer dies after troubled student kicks her in the chest

Amy Morrell, a beloved staff member at the Meadowridge Academy in Swansea, Massachusetts, has died after she was kicked in the chest by a 14-year-old student she was trying to restrain, authorities say.

Morrell, 53, of Riverside, Rhode Island, collapsed at the therapeutic residential school for "youth and young adults with mental health issues" after she was kicked on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement cited by WBZ-TV News that the incident occurred at around 6:55 p.m. when the female student was allegedly trying to leave a dorm building without permission.

"Based upon the initial investigation, the juvenile was charged with Assault and Battery causing Serious Bodily Injury," the district attorney's office said.

The student, who has not been identified because she is a minor, was arraigned last Thursday in Fall River Juvenile Court as the investigation of Morrell's death continues.

"The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell," the school said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy's family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss."

Meadowridge Academy is run by the Justice Resource Institute, which is described on its website as "a recognized leader in social justice initiatives and one of New England's largest human services providers."

Since Morrell's passing, her friends and family have been grieving over her untimely passing.

"I'm upset, obviously. It just keeps hitting me," Andrew Ferruche told ABC 7 about his longtime friend, who he recalled loving her job.

Mel Lynch told the news outlet that she met Morrell for breakfast just two days before the incident. She described her as "the most patient, kindest person."

Lynch said Morrell "loved those girls," and noted that she was an only child who was "her parents' world."

In an old message shared with The Boston Globe, Ferruche revealed how much Morrell felt like her job helping troubled students was a calling.

"Something about turning 50, but I feel like there's only so much time left in life and I wanna live it right!" Morrell wrote to her friend. "Being kind to other people definitely makes me feel better about myself. My job is helping kids with troubles, so it's pretty rewarding."