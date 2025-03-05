Home News Supreme Court denies Trump request to block $2 billion foreign aid payment

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the Trump administration's request to freeze $2 billion in foreign aid payments for contracted work that has already been completed.

A divided Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in an unsigned opinion on Wednesday morning to have U.S. District Judge Amir Ali "clarify what obligations the Government must fulfill to ensure compliance" with Ali's temporary restraining order.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that he was "stunned" by the high court's decision. He is joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

"Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars?" Alito asked. "The answer to that question should be an emphatic 'No,' but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise."

According to veteran court reporter Amy Howe, Ali will soon hold a hearing on the aid groups' motion for a preliminary injunction to block the administration's freeze on foreign-assistance funding going forward, meaning "that the dispute could return to the Supreme Court as an emergency appeal again soon."

"The brief unsigned order came six days after Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily paused Ali's Feb. 25 order, which had ordered the agencies to pay contractors and grant recipients by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 26," Howe wrote.

Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order stopping the distribution of foreign aid funds to ensure that said funds are only disbursed in line with Trump's foreign policy agenda.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a freeze on all such programs funded by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In response to these actions, multiple aid groups filed a lawsuit challenging the pause, arguing that the freeze violated federal law and was also unconstitutional.

Late last month, the Trump administration filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, asking them to vacate the order requiring them to pay out the $2 billion in foreign aid to the groups.

The government argued that the initial order, which had the original payment deadline of Feb. 26, "has thrown what should be an orderly review by the government into chaos."

"Congress has created an intricate statutory scheme — along with a court with jurisdiction — to address claims that the government owes money under its contracts and other funding instruments," argued the appeal.

"To be very clear, the government is committed to paying legitimate claims for work that was properly completed pursuant to intact obligations and supported by proper documentation. It is attempting to navigate the district court's evolving orders — and the ensuing, resource-consuming contract-review process — as best it can."

Since taking office, Trump has attempted to greatly reduce the level of USAID and State Department foreign aid funding, arguing that the agency has engaged in substantial wasteful spending.

The Trump administration has plans to cut around 92% of USAID and State Department grants and contracts, according to an appeals court filing from Trump administration attorneys.

Critics of his measures have argued that the cuts are harming legitimate foreign aid programs that benefit large numbers of people in needy areas across the world.