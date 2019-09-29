Selena Gomez says Lauren Daigle's anointing ‘bursts out in her music,' is ‘a blessing’

Pop star Selena Gomez took to social media to share with her millions of fans what she thinks about Christian singer Lauren Daigle.

Gomez posted a video clip of Daigle singing her latest single, "Rescue," on Instagram from the singer’s concert on Sunday.

"This girl is a ball of sun," Gomez told her 157 million followers on Instagram.

"She has an anointing that bursts out ferociously in her voice, words, and music," she added.

Gomez then shared a message for Daigle, saying, "You and your music are a blessing."

The Christian singer responded in the comments with a peace sign and wrote, "Love you, girl!"

Gomez posted the video just days before Daigle celebrated making Billboard history with her single "You Say" staying at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart for 62 weeks, longer than any other song since the survey launched in 2003.

In 2018, before Gomez entered a mental health facility, she posted a video in which she talked about her love for Daigle’s music, specifically the song "This Girl," from the album Look Up Child.

"A lot of you asked about anxiety and depression ... and I wanted to suggest a song that you can listen to. As some people know I like to listen to worship music and this song makes me feel like I'm talking about that feeling," Gomez said in a series of Instagram stories.

"I'll stop talking and just suggest the song that I really love. Of course, it's by Lauren Daigle. Don't get annoyed that I keep talking about her but she's speaking my language," she said.

Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in September 2018. Gomez continues to strongly support the album.