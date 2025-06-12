Home News Memphis Theological Seminary establishes scholarship in name of murdered pastor

Memphis Theological Seminary in Tennessee has launched a scholarship in the name of slain United Methodist Church Pastor Rev. Autura Eason-Williams to support Methodist students committed to “justice and the love of Christ.”

The seminary, where the murdered pastor received theological training, is hoping to raise $50,000 by July 31, according to an announcement. If they meet that fundraising goal, they can make their first scholarship award in the fall of 2025.

“Beloved MTS alum, Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, was a prophetic leader and tireless advocate for justice. Rev. Dr. Eason-Williams served faithfully as a pastor, District Superintendent in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference, and a guiding light within both the United Methodist Church and the greater Memphis community,” MTS President Jody Hill wrote in the announcement.

“We are honored to announce the Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams Scholarship for Methodist Students at MTS. Autura’s wisdom, compassion, and bold witness left an enduring legacy in our city and far beyond. In tribute to her life and ministry, this scholarship will support and empower future Methodist faith leaders who embody her deep commitment to justice and the love of Christ.”

The Rev. Eason-Williams, who led Capleville United Methodist Church in Tennessee, was fatally shot in the driveway of her home in Whitehaven during a carjacking just after 4 p.m. on July 18, 2022. She was 52.

Friends say she was on her mobile phone with a colleague when the attack occurred.

Two teenagers were charged along with 22-year-old Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora for her death. One teen waived his right to a hearing in 2023 and pleaded guilty for his role. He will remain in the care of the Department of Children Services until the age of 19. The second teenager, 16-year-old Miguel Andrade, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 28 years in prison in early 2024.

Andrade was originally facing a first-degree murder charge for killing the pastor, along with carjacking, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, WREG reported. Those charges carried possible maximum penalties of life in prison or the death penalty. Rodriguez-Tabora pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was slapped with a 20-year prison sentence last October.

The pastor’s widower, Darrell Eason-Williams, cursed Rodriguez-Tabora to a life without peace at his sentencing.

“I hate you to my [expletive] gut,” he told Andrade during his victim impact statement, according to Action News 5. “I have no remorse for you. I wish the worst for you while you’re locked up for 28 years.”

Rev. Mark Matheny told WREG that the seminary hopes to use the scholarship to attract candidates invested in carrying on the late pastor’s work.

“We envision future authors coming from this seminary and carrying on her work, especially overcoming racism and nonviolence and many other areas in a well-rounded ministry where she was also a tremendous preacher and pastor,” he said, noting how she founded Signposts, an intensive anti-racism course that laity and clergy can take together. She also founded and co-authored the Soul Force Initiative, an anti-gun violence effort.

“She gave sacrificial love and modeled ministry,” Matheny said. “And so our job is to literally be the resurrection through these future students.”