Shooting at Texas church leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Two people are dead, including the shooter, and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday morning.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said the White Settlement Police Department responded to a call about a patient with gunshot wounds at 9:57 a.m. local time.

The victims range in age from 30 to 60, according to KDFW-FOX 4. The AFT was also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

One witness told KTVT-CBS 11 that during communion an unidentified gunman walked up to a server and shot him with a rifle or a shotgun and then opened fire. The witness said an armed church member or church security guard then shot the suspect.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” Isabel Arreola told the CBS 11.

One of the victims had just finished reading Proverbs 13:22-25 before he was shot, WFAA reports.

The church service was being livestreamed at the time of the shooting, which lasted about six second, according to WFAA. As the communion part of the service was ending "a person wearing a large coat" stood up and fired two shots before being shot at and disarmed, the station added.

Some congregants were injured as they ducked under church pews while others ran toward the shooter.

The third shooting victim suffered cardiac arrest en route to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, MedStar said, but was revived and is now undergoing surgery.

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

The identities of the victims and the shooter have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and information may be updated or changed.