Sight & Sound opens with performance of 'David'; proceeds to aid Ukrainians displaced by war

Four years in the making, the production “David” will open this weekend at Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Based on the biblical account of David, a shepherd boy who killed a giant and later became the King of Israel, the musical will be performed at the theatre's 300-foot panoramic stage and will feature special effects and original music inspired by the book of Psalms.

Like many theatres, Sight & Sound was forced to cancel productions at its locations in Lancaster and Branson, Missouri, as states initiated government-mandated lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of staff were reduced to only a handful. However, like King David, they, too, saw the faithfulness of God.

“It’s has been quite a journey to open this legendary show,” Katie Miller, communication manager for Sight & Sound, told The Christian Post. “I am completely and utterly proud of our teams who have worked tirelessly through a pandemic, quarantines, supply shortages and countless other struggles to bring this story to life on stage.”

“God’s faithfulness was evident throughout every step of this production process,” she added.

The performance sets out to show the complexities of who David was by exploring his triumphs and struggles while also being a man after God's own heart, as the Bible describes in Acts 13:22.

David will be portrayed as a "master poet, fearless warrior, anointed king, from still waters to shadowed valleys. David's ascent to the throne is filled with towering giants, wild animals and Philistine soldiers. After unprecedented victories lead to devastating failures, this passionate warrior will face the biggest battle of all: the one within himself," according to the show's synopsis.

All Sight & Sound productions feature original content inspired by biblical accounts.

“Our hope is that audience members walk away knowing that, just like David, they have a good Shepherd who is with them throughout every triumph and tragedy of their lives,” Miller told CP.

The production of “David” will feature a surprise reveal of Goliath, in what the production team described as “one of the most complicated special effects Sight & Sound has ever designed.”

“Between brand-new special effects, a whole flock of sheep, and original music inspired by the Psalms, we cannot wait for audiences to find themselves in the heart of this story,” Miller added.

For more than four decades, Sight & Sound has provided biblically-based entertainment for over 22 million people at their locations in Lancaster and Branson. In the last 10 years, the company has started filming its live shows and releasing performances on DVDs.

Sight & Sound plans to donate 100% of the proceeds from the year's first performance to aid the Ukrainians displaced by Russia's invasion.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the production, click here.