Singer Jamie Grace welcomes first child: ‘She's already changed our world'

Grammy-nominated Christian singer Jamie Grace and husband Aaron Collins welcomed their first child, Isabella Brave Harper Collins, over the weekend.

The baby made her arrival on June 7 and the proud parents announced her birth on Instagram alongside a photo of their daughter.

“With two middle names like her Southern mama and deep brown eyes like her charming dad, she is oh so loved more than she will ever know,” Grace wrote on Instagram.

“Aaron and I can’t wait to share stories of how she’s already changed our world. We are so grateful for our beautiful and brave little human and of course for all of the love, support and encouragement from everyone. Psalm 127:3,” she added.

The talented mother continued, “We love you, @isabellathebrave. Welcome to a home full of love, laughter, fun, travel, singing, dancing and possibly too many musical references on a daily basis. I think you’re gonna like it here. @theaaroncollins.”

The newborn baby already has her own Instagram channel which revealed that she is “pro-meal time” and intends to be active on social media like her famous mother.

Grace, 27, and her husband, 24, revealed on YouTube that they were expecting. She said that her sister, Morgan Harper Nichols, was also pregnant.

Grace, who has been battling Tourette syndrome since she was 11, and Collins were married at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on April 14, 2018. The couple invited 1,500 friends, family and fans to the wedding.

"Aaron is, by far, the most amazing man I have ever met," she gushed to People magazine about her husband.

Her declaration of love came after years of dating struggles.

"I always felt like I was kind of in a limbo when it came to dating and telling guys that I had Tourette syndrome because it wasn't something life-threatening, and it wasn't something that I, in a dating relationship, really needed them to do anything," she told Essence last year.

The former Gotee artist-turned-indie singer announced that she was engaged to Collins after courting for two months.

"We met a little over a year ago. Then, my 26th birthday was the loveliest yet. It was the start of what feels like an old-fashioned courtship from a beautiful book, movie or song I couldn't compose even if I tried," Grace said in an Instagram post.

"Everything about Aaron is a reminder of how good God is and how faithful He is to fulfill His promises for those who wait. I've been so overwhelmed with God's joy and peace. ... I've been giggling nonstop since he asked."