Christian singer Joel Vaughn says God's truth is louder than the enemy’s lies Christian singer Joel Vaughn says God's truth is louder than the enemy’s lies

Acclaimed Christian singer Joel Vaughn said fighting the lies of the enemy is something he’s had to do his whole life but is now finding his identity in the finished work of Jesus Christ.

Vaughn's latest album, Louder Than The Lies, is now available from DREAM Records. The album chronicles his journey from self-doubt and depression to liberation in Christ.

"It's a theme that I thought of over the past year, but it's a theme that's kind of stretched in my whole life,” Vaughn told The Christian post of his album title. “I had before always struggled with my identity of who I really am.”

The “I Look To You” singer said that throughout his life, he “felt like I've found my identity and what I do in what I can do for God, versus what God has done for me.”

He identified his success in music and living as a Christian as things he tried to place his value on.

"Then the days that I fall short, suddenly I hear all those lies that Satan is telling me — that I'm not good enough, that I'll never make it. That I'm always going to fall short,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn's new album opens with “Make The Most Of It” and closes with the song “Satisfied.” The musical work shares how he remained resilient. His titled cut, "Louder Than The Lies," is Vaughn’s honest story.

"The truth of the matter is that even though we are going to fall short, we can't do enough to save ourselves,” Vaughn declared. “Jesus Christ has already done that by the finished work on the cross, and that speaks so much louder than the lies that I tell myself and that the devil tells me every day.”

He added, "If I believe the truth about what God says about me, because I'm in Christ, then I can tune it out, and I can do what God's called me to do, and that's kind of the meaning behind the title.”

Vaughn co-wrote each of the album’s 12 tracks. He co-produced the project with Brent Milligan (Steven Curtis Chapman, Tauren Wells), Micah Kuiper (TobyMac, Jeremy Camp), Christian Hale and David Thulin, among others.



The album also features the current hit single, “Already Done,” the acoustic guitar-driven “Seasons,” his track “I Would Be Lost,” and the powerful number “It’s Okay,” which Vaughn wrote for a young boy following the loss of his mother.

Vaughn’s official debut, Bigger Than Me, in 2008 helped gain him notoriety on Christian radio. Some of his hit songs include “Wide Awake,” “As You Are,” “Pray It Up,” and “More Than Good Enough.”

The young artist has garnered more than 10 million streams and has been on the road with Christian notables such as Hillsong Young & Free, The Afters, Remedy Drive, and Brandon Heath, to name a few. The musician has also appeared in some films, including the popular Christian franchise “God’s Not Dead 3 – A Light In Darkness.”

He currently serves as Worship Leader at Victory Baptist Church outside of Nashville, where he and his family reside.

The following is an exclusive CP performance of Vaughn’s new song, “Make the Most of It.”









