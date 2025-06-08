Home News Singing for God’s glory a family affair for the Erwins

It’s a mission or a destiny that is unique to you. But what if your calling involves other people, specifically those who are related to you?

The Erwins, a southern gospel quartet consisting of three brothers and a sister, believe they have a collective calling to serve God through the gift of music. And when that is combined with pure talent and a servant’s heart for people, you have an incomparable ministry.

“We know that when we get on stage and when we see God use these lyrics that He's given the writers to give us and to minister to these hearts, it just becomes so much bigger than us,” explains Keith Erwin, the oldest of The Erwins at age 32. “We just know that this is a big thing and first and foremost, we want to follow the will of God for our lives. We know that God is using us and that's humbling.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

These Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning siblings grew up singing in countless churches and events around the country as they traveled with their father, a full-time itinerant evangelist for more than 50 years.

“Singing is all we know and all we want to do. It’s our life and our joy to serve the Lord with the voices He has given us,” says Keith Erwin, who also serves as the lead singer.

The Erwins’ debut southern gospel recording, “What Really Matters," released in 2011. Since then, they have delivered eight albums, including the Grammy-nominated What Christmas Really Means and the critically acclaimed Life Story in 2024. In addition, the Texas-based quartet has also landed two No. 1 southern gospel radio hits, The God I Know and Red Words.

Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin join us to share their family's story of blazing new trails in southern gospel music. Listen as they take us through how prayer, focus and determination charts the course for their music ministry, and why living out their calling is a foundational value in their family.

LISTEN NOW: