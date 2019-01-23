Single mom unknowingly adopts her son’s sister: ‘God told me to say yes’

A single mother says she now believes in miracles after unknowingly adopting her son’s baby sister.

Katie Page of Parker, Colorado, was divorced in her early 30s with a desire to be a mom. So in 2016 she decided to become a foster parent.

"It was on my bucket list and I also always wanted to adopt,” she told "Good Morning America" earlier month.

Page fostered four children before adopting her son, Grayson, on May 25, 2017. Afterward, she received a call about another potential placement, one she is now calling a “miracle.”

“I don't know that I believed in miracles for sure, [but] I have no doubt now,” Page said.

She was asked to care for a newborn girl named Hannah, who, like Grayson, was abandoned by her birth mom.

“Something about this is telling me to say yes to this. I’m telling you, God is telling you to say yes and I do not know why,” she explained.

Shortly after Page brought baby Hannah home she noticed that her biological mother’s name was the same as Grayson’s birth mom.

"[The caseworkers] told me her story, which was really similar to Grayson's," Page recalled. "I saw her medical bracelet and the first name of her mother was the same name as Grayson's mom. She didn't have a typical name."

Two weeks later, Hannah’s social worker confirmed that Grayson and Hannah were actually brother and sister.

“I was happy just to give Grayson a life, and I thought that that was big, but I didn't feel like that was enough. So to give him his sister, I couldn't imagine anything better,” Page said as she broke down in tears.

Page adopted Hannah on Dec. 28, 2018. She later had a DNA test done on the children which confirmed that are biological brother-and-sister.

The children have another 5-month-old sibling and Page is now pursuing adoption for him as well.

"I was a single woman in a four-bedroom house and now every room in my house is full," Page said. It's never dull. People ask me all the time, 'How do you do it?' I never thought I'd have three babies, but God doesn't give you more than you can handle."

Sam Alberry, an apologist and writer for Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, said in a recent video posted by The Gospel Coalition that the Body of Christ should rally around single Christians who want to adopt.

“Some single people in our churches will be in a position where they can adopt, and they're going to need help with that,” said Alberry. “The church really should be wanting to support and help people as they seek to do that.”

Because there are “always going to be more children needing adoption than there will be two parent families so you can take them,” it’s a “wonderful thing” if a single Christian is able to adopt, Alberry said, but it will take the backing and support of a church family “to do it really well.”

He pointed out that Pslam 68 says that “God sets the lonely in families” — and “that's not primarily just talking about a biological nuclear family,” but the “people of God” as a whole.

“A single person may be thinking, ‘Well, I'm just a mum or I'm just a dad and I can't do the role of both parents,’” he said. “But actually, with the support of the wider church family, that child should be growing up in a very, very healthy family context.”