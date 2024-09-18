Home News Society of St. Andrew celebrates 1 billion pounds of food shared

The Society of St. Andrew, a Virginia-based Christian charity, has recently passed the milestone of having provided 1 billion pounds of food with the needy.

The Society, which was founded in 1979 and began distributing food to those in need back in 1983, announced that, earlier this month, they reached the 1 billion pound milestone.

Meg Spears-Newsome, a spokesperson for the Society, told The Christian Post via email on Tuesday that her organization was “so grateful for all our partnerships that have made this possible.”

“Every pound of food represents the generosity of farmers, volunteers, donors and every pound of food feeds families who would not otherwise have enough to eat,” said Spears-Newsome.

Thus far this year, the food distribution ministry has given 12.7 million pounds of food to the less fortunate, according to Spears-Newsome, with the products going to more than 1,300 food pantries and other organizations throughout the United States.

“Christians are called to love, not just in words, but in deeds and in truth,” she said. “We provide opportunities for others to serve, fostering renewal in people’s lives, congregations and the communities in which we serve.”

“Every pound of food rescued and shared with people in need is an example of God's abundance. There is more than enough for all of us! God has provided enough. Let us all be faithful in sharing that abundance.”

Spears-Newsome noted that one of the Bible verses that inspires her organization is 1 John 3:18, “My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.”

“Sharing 1 billion pounds of food is only possible through the deep commitment of local farmers, volunteers who glean and distribute produce, generous donors to fund the mission, and community partners who strengthen this grassroots network daily,” said The Society's Executive Director Lynette Johnson in a statement emailed to CP.

According to its website, The Society seeks to bring “people together to harvest and share healthy food, reduce food waste, and build caring communities by offering nourishment to hungry neighbors.”

The organization draws inspiration from Old Testament law, which called on farmers harvesting their land to not harvest the corners of their property or to go over a field more than once, so that whatever was left could go to the poor.