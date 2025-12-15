Home News Son accused of murdering Christian singer Jubilant Sykes was homeless, battling mental illness

Micah Sykes, the 31-year-old son of Grammy-nominated Christian singer Jubilant Sykes, who has been charged with his father's murder, was homeless and struggling with mental illness for years, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In a brief court appearance last Thursday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Theresa R. McGonigle granted a request from Deputy District Attorney Cesar Rodriguez that the Christian singer’s troubled son be held without bail until his arraignment on Feb. 11, ABC 7 reported.

Rodriguez told the court that Micah Sykes was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2007 and was supposed to be "medicated," but was either under-medicated or not following his doctor's recommendation at the time of his father’s murder.

During the proceeding, Micah Sykes reportedly called out for his mother, who reportedly witnessed her 71-year-old husband’s murder at their family home.

"I don't see my mother here. ... This person's not telling the truth whatsoever,” Micah Sykes said.

A press statement from the Santa Monica Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call from the singer’s home at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 about an assault in progress. When they got to the house, they found the singer “with critical injuries consistent with a stabbing.”

Jubilant Sykes, who had also served as a “longtime key member” of the music ministry at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Micah Sykes was taken into custody.

“The suspect will be booked for homicide, and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration,” the statement said. “Forensic specialists are processing physical evidence, including the weapon recovered at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.”

Lt. Lewis Gilmour, spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department, told The New York Times that it was the late singer’s wife, Cecelia Sykes, who called police to the home last Monday. His family further stated that Micah Sykes had a history of mental illness, but it was not immediately clear if his condition played a role in the murder.

Even though Micah Sykes was not living with his parents at the time of his father’s murder, neighbors told TMZ that he was known to ramble in public around the community and shout nonsense to no one in particular.

The celebrity news website also cited details from a 2017 restraining order against Micah Sykes from a woman named Sarah Bennett, which accuses him of being violent toward his family for years before his father’s death.

Bennett, who said she used to attend the same church as Micah Sykes, alleged in the order that he was obsessed with her and would declare that she was his true love. She alleged that he pursued her relentlessly and insisted they were meant to be together. She stated that he sent her multiple texts and direct messages.

Bennett said on one occasion, a friend identified as Jason Lee stepped in to let Micah Sykes know that she wasn’t interested, but he was forced to hide in his car to escape his rage. A few weeks after the incident, Bennett claimed Micah Sykes attempted to break down the door of the home of Lee’s father.

"Again, Micah is unstable, and he has been violent with his own family. If he is able to hurt his own family members, how much more towards people who aren't related to him?" Bennett wrote.

Reacting to Jubilant Sykes’ death, Grace Community Church said in a statement that he lived out the essence of his name for the glory of God.

“In moments like these, our church family gathers not only to mourn, but also to give thanks — to acknowledge together the goodness of God displayed in a life He graciously lent to us for a season,” the Schurch said.

“Jubilant was a man whose name suited him well. His life radiated the joy of one who had tasted the mercy of God. Though known to many around the world for his remarkable baritone voice, those of us who walked with him in fellowship came to treasure something far deeper: a humble, steady faith, and a heart that longed for the beauty of Christ to be seen and heard through everything he did.”