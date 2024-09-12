Home News Southwestern Seminary and Adam Greenway resolve legal dispute; no money exchanged

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and former president Adam W. Greenway have reached a settlement agreement, the seminary announced Monday, after Greenway offered to drop the lawsuit before his scheduled deposition with no monetary compensation.

The announcement came in a joint statement from Greenway and the Fort Worth, Texas-based seminary.

"We are grateful to have this resolution between Southwestern Seminary and its ninth president, Dr. Adam W. Greenway," it said. "No monetary consideration was paid as part of this resolution. The trustees and Dr. Greenway are looking forward to putting this matter behind us and moving on to focus our energies and efforts on following God's plans for the next chapters of our respective lives and ministries. We pray that God will richly bless the Greenway family as well as Southwestern Seminary in the years ahead."

Greenway stepped down from his role as president in September 2022. In a June 2023 report, SWBTS accused Greenway of engaging "in a pattern of spending that … did not reflect proper stewardship of seminary resources."

"Between 2019 and 2022, over $1.5 million was spent on renovations, furnishings, and related expenses to the President's home. These expenditures were made at a time when the seminary was making significant budget cuts, including the reduction of faculty personnel and positions," the summary stated.

"Examples of expenses for the President's home include $59,865.79 for Christmas decorations, more than $25,000 for artwork, and $11,123.49 for an espresso machine and accessories. Despite extensive renovations completed early in his tenure, further optional work was done on the President's home in late 2021 when more than $180,000 was spent on HVAC work."

In March 2024, Greenway filed a lawsuit against the seminary, claiming defamation by seminary leaders, resulting in "severe damage to his reputation and rendering him unemployable in the professional capacity for which he is qualified."

In response, the seminary said at the time, "We categorically deny the allegations contained in the lawsuit, will defend vigorously the institution, and are confident the outcome will demonstrate that these claims are entirely baseless."

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary is one of six Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated seminaries funded by the denomination's Cooperative Program, a collective ministry budget supported by church donations.

In a Monday statement on its website, the seminary said: "When Adam Greenway approached the seminary on the eve of his deposition and offered to drop his lawsuit with no monetary consideration in return, it was clear this was the best decision for Southwestern Seminary."

"We believe the manner of this resolution not only vindicates the seminary, it further demonstrates the allegations made in the lawsuit were without merit. Grateful for the favor God has bestowed on the seminary since the fall of 2022, we are now eager to re-focus our full energies and resources on carrying out the mission of Southwestern Seminary."

In a statement Tuesday, Greenway said he directed his legal counsel to "extend an olive branch" to the seminary's legal counsel to "achieve an amicable resolution." However, he stressed that he "disagrees strongly" with the seminary's "characterizations of the motivations behind or meaning of the settlement."

"Scripture counsels us that we are to 'if possible, as far as it depends on you, live in peace with everyone' (Romans 12:18, CSB). I am content to let the joint statement speak for itself," Greenway stated. "I look forward to putting this chapter of my life behind me and focusing on the hope and the future that our Lord has for me and my family."